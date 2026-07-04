AirAsia MOVE adds 4 airline partners, expands network

AirAsia MOVE expanded its global airline network in the second quarter of 2026 by adding four direct airline partners, strengthening connectivity across the Middle East, Central Asia, South Asia, and China, while giving travelers more flight options to emerging destinations.

The travel booking platform partnered with Oman Air, Uzbekistan Airways, FitsAir, and Hainan Airlines, increasing its portfolio of direct airline partners to 79.

The latest additions reflect growing confidence among airlines in MOVE as a distribution platform, as it continues to expand its inventory across both full-service and low-cost carriers.

"Travel across Asean is evolving rapidly, with travelers demanding greater choice and seamless control all on one platform. As a flights-first online travel agency, expanding our network offering is core to our mission," MOVE Chief Executive Officer Nadia Omer said.

She said partnerships with the four carriers underscore the platform's ability to help airlines reach Southeast Asia's growing travel market despite global economic uncertainty.

Each partnership broadens MOVE's route network. Oman Air strengthens premium connectivity to Oman and its international destinations, while Uzbekistan Airways expands access to Central Asia via Tashkent, as interest in Silk Road travel continues to grow.

FitsAir expands affordable travel between Kuala Lumpur and Colombo, with onward connections to Lahore, Dubai, Dhaka, and Chennai. Hainan Airlines enhances access to major Chinese cities, including Haikou, Beijing, Chongqing, Shenzhen, and Xi'an, while also expanding international routes across Asia, Europe, and North America.

The four airlines join 75 other carriers that have direct partnerships with MOVE. The platform also offers flights from about 700 additional airlines through its authorized suppliers.

Beyond air travel, MOVE provides access to more than 1 million hotels, airport transfers, attractions, online duty-free shopping, travel insurance, and other travel services. PR