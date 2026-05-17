Alsons Dev bags top Mindanao developer award anew

Alsons Development and Investment Corporation (Alsons Dev) strengthened its position in the regional property sector after the company emerged as the leading real estate developer in Mindanao during the 2026 BDO Home Loan Developer Awards held May 8 at the Fairmont Hotel Makati.

The company secured three major recognitions that highlighted its market performance, production consistency, and compliance standards.

Alsons Dev earned the Top 1 Developer in Mindanao award for the second straight year, reaffirming its continued leadership in the region’s real estate industry.

The company also received the Sapphire Award for Production for the third consecutive year, recognizing developers who sustain strong production performance.

BDO also cited Alsons Dev as the Most Compliant in Title Delivery, recognizing the company’s efficient and timely release of property titles to buyers.

Alsons Dev said the recognitions reflected its sustained operational excellence and commitment to delivering a seamless homeownership experience for clients, backed by strong partnerships with financing institutions. PR