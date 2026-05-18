Alsons posts 15% higher Q1 net income

Alsons Consolidated Resources Inc., the listed holding firm of the Alcantara Group, posted a 15-percent increase in first-quarter net income to P543 million from P472 million in the same period last year, despite continued volatility in the global business environment.

Net income attributable to the parent company jumped 64 percent to P223 million from P137 million in the first quarter of 2025, while consolidated revenues rose 12 percent to P3.36 billion from P2.99 billion, driven by strong electricity demand in Mindanao.

“The current geopolitical tensions have caused major economic shifts not only for the Philippines but also in other economies around the world. Yet amid this evolving landscape, our commitment to powering communities with care remains steadfast,” said Roberto P. Ramos, chief finance officer of the company.

The company said Sarangani Energy Corporation remained the primary contributor to revenues and earnings during the quarter.

Alsons also cited its Retail Electricity Supply unit, which currently supplies 118 megawatts to customers, and improved participation in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) as among the key drivers of growth.

“Despite the challenging global environment and the shifting market conditions, we remain focused on reliable operations, disciplined execution, and prudent cost management to ensure that we continue delivering value to our customers and stakeholders,” Ramos added.

The company said it continues to advance two large-scale solar power projects in Mindanao as part of efforts to expand its renewable energy portfolio and strengthen its long-term power generation capacity.