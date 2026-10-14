Alsons Power expands as Mindanao demand rises

Alsons Power is expanding and diversifying its energy portfolio to meet Mindanao’s rising electricity demand as the region enters a new phase of economic growth.

Speaking at the General Santos City Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s General Assembly, Alsons Power vice president for corporate affairs Ruben Tungpalan underscored the importance of reliable electricity in supporting business expansion, attracting investments, creating jobs, and driving economic development.

“When we talk about economic growth, we often talk about investments, infrastructure, jobs, tourism, manufacturing, and expanding businesses. Behind all of these is something fundamental: power,” Tungpalan said during his presentation, “Powering Mindanao and Beyond.”

He recalled the severe power shortages that hit Mindanao more than a decade ago, when prolonged rotating brownouts disrupted business operations, slowed production, raised costs, and weakened investor confidence.

In response, Alsons Power developed the US$570 million Sarangani Energy Corp. power plant in Maasim, Sarangani province, to provide dependable baseload power and support the region’s growing electricity needs.

However, Mindanao continues to face occasional yellow and red alerts, signaling tighter power supply margins.

The region’s peak demand reached 2,775 megawatts in May 2026, up from 2,682 MW in 2025. Demand is projected to rise to about 3,585 MW by 2030, exceed 6,000 MW by 2040, and approach 9,800 MW by 2050.

The Department of Energy estimates Mindanao will need about 23,000 MW of installed capacity by 2050 to maintain reliable power supply and support economic expansion.

Recent media reports have also warned of a possible return to the power supply challenges Mindanao experienced more than a decade ago. The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines projects that the region could exhaust its excess generation capacity by 2028.

To help address the growing demand, Alsons Power is developing solar and hydropower projects while exploring battery energy storage systems to improve the efficiency, flexibility, and reliability of its existing and future facilities.

The company is converting its former diesel power plant in Alabel, Sarangani province, into a 45-megawatt alternating-current solar facility. The project was among those awarded under the government’s fourth Green Energy Auction Program and is targeted to begin operations in the second half of 2027.

Other initiatives include hydropower projects in Zamboanga and Negros Occidental, as well as battery energy storage systems for its conventional power facilities.

Alsons Power’s diesel plants in Zamboanga and Iligan also continue to provide ancillary services that help stabilize the power grid. PR

“At the end of the day, energy security is about people and communities. Behind every megawatt we deliver are people who depend on us, and that is why we power with care,” Tungpalan said during the open forum.

“For more than three decades, we have grown alongside Mindanao,” he said. “When businesses have the confidence to expand, communities benefit. When industries grow, jobs are created. And when energy is secure, economic development continues to move forward.”