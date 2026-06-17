Alsons Power restores SEC unit after quake

Alsons Power restored the second generating unit of its Sarangani Energy Corp. (SEC) power plant to the grid on June 14, just six days after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Mindanao.

The synchronization of Unit 2 followed the restoration of Unit 1 on June 11, marking a key milestone in the company's efforts to bring generating capacity back online after the disaster.

SEC owns and operates a 237-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Maasim, Sarangani Province. The facility consists of two 118.5-MW generating units and uses circulating fluidized bed technology designed to provide reliable baseload power across Mindanao.

Alsons Power said the rapid restoration highlights the group's operational resilience and its commitment to restoring service safely and responsibly.

"Our teams have worked around the clock since the earthquake to assess facilities, complete the necessary repairs, and safely restore generating units," Alsons Power Chief Executive Officer Antonio Miguel B. Alcantara said.

He said the SEC continues to inspect and test critical plant systems to ensure the safety and reliability of operations.

The company said it remains vigilant as it returns facilities to service. During routine monitoring, engineers detected abnormalities in Unit 1's boiler system, prompting a temporary shutdown for further inspection and evaluation.

"Safety remains our top priority," Alcantara said. "While restoring generation capacity is important, we will only return our facilities to operation once we are fully confident that all systems are operating safely, reliably, and in compliance with our standards."

Since the earthquake, Alsons Power has deployed technical teams to inspect facilities, undertake repairs, and coordinate closely with government agencies, local government units, and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines.

Beyond restoring power generation, the company has also supported affected employees and communities through relief and recovery efforts in partnership with the Conrado and Ladislawa Alcantara Foundation Inc., local governments, and other stakeholders.

"We Power with Care not only by providing reliable power, but also by standing with the communities we serve during challenging times," Alcantara said. "As recovery efforts continue, we will work closely with all stakeholders to safely restore our facilities and help rebuild Mindanao." PR