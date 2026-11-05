Anflocor fuels Panabo's industrial growth with P8.5-B in investments

A DECADE after it opened its doors to investors, Anflo Industrial Estate (AIE) is helping reshape Panabo City's industrial landscape, drawing billions of pesos in investments and bringing manufacturing, cold storage, and logistics operations closer to one of Mindanao's major export gateways.

The 63-hectare, Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA)-registered industrial estate, developed by Damosa Land Inc. (DLI), has attracted an estimated P8.5 billion in combined capital investments from the estate and its locators over the past 10 years.

Its location is a major draw. AIE sits about 300 meters from the Davao International Container Terminal (DICT), giving businesses direct access to port infrastructure and international shipping connections without the need for lengthy inland transport.

The proximity between the industrial estate and the container terminal creates opportunities for companies that depend on efficient movement of raw materials, finished products, and export commodities.

“Strengthening the country's trade competitiveness requires continued investment in industrial and logistics infrastructure across the regions,” said Ricardo Floirendo Lagdameo, president of Damosa Land Inc., the property development and management arm of Anflocor Group of Companies.

“Mindanao has the resources, talent, and infrastructure to play a greater role in Philippine trade, and developments in Panabo City demonstrate how regional industrial hubs can support business expansion while contributing to more balanced economic growth.”

AIE accommodates manufacturing, processing, warehousing, and export-oriented enterprises, with infrastructure designed to support long-term industrial operations.

Its investment base continues to grow in 2026 with the addition of GMAC Logitech Refrigeration Corp.'s cold storage facility. Another international manufacturing operation is also expected to begin toward the end of the year, tapping Mindanao's agricultural resources.

The developments could further strengthen Panabo's capacity to handle, process, and add value to agricultural commodities before they reach domestic and international markets.