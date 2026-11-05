Anflocor fuels Panabo's industrial growth with P8.5-B in investments

A DECADE after it opened its doors to investors, Anflo Industrial Estate (AIE) is helping reshape Panabo City's industrial landscape, drawing billions of pesos in investments and bringing manufacturing, cold storage, and logistics operations closer to one of Mindanao's major export gateways.
The 63-hectare, Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA)-registered industrial estate, developed by Damosa Land Inc. (DLI), has attracted an estimated P8.5 billion in combined capital investments from the estate and its locators over the past 10 years.
Its location is a major draw. AIE sits about 300 meters from the Davao International Container Terminal (DICT), giving businesses direct access to port infrastructure and international shipping connections without the need for lengthy inland transport.
The proximity between the industrial estate and the container terminal creates opportunities for companies that depend on efficient movement of raw materials, finished products, and export commodities.
“Strengthening the country's trade competitiveness requires continued investment in industrial and logistics infrastructure across the regions,” said Ricardo Floirendo Lagdameo, president of Damosa Land Inc., the property development and management arm of Anflocor Group of Companies.
“Mindanao has the resources, talent, and infrastructure to play a greater role in Philippine trade, and developments in Panabo City demonstrate how regional industrial hubs can support business expansion while contributing to more balanced economic growth.”
AIE accommodates manufacturing, processing, warehousing, and export-oriented enterprises, with infrastructure designed to support long-term industrial operations.
Its investment base continues to grow in 2026 with the addition of GMAC Logitech Refrigeration Corp.'s cold storage facility. Another international manufacturing operation is also expected to begin toward the end of the year, tapping Mindanao's agricultural resources.
The developments could further strengthen Panabo's capacity to handle, process, and add value to agricultural commodities before they reach domestic and international markets.
A portside advantage
DICT, also part of the ANFLOCOR Group, provides the industrial estate with an established maritime connection to regional and international markets.
The terminal handles an average of 350,000 twenty-foot equivalent units annually. Major shipping lines, including CMA CGM, SITC, Wan Hai and ONE, connect the port to major ports and transshipment hubs in China, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore and Indonesia.
These connections are particularly relevant to Davao Region, where agricultural production and export activity remain important economic drivers.
Philippine Statistics Authority data showed that the region recorded US$1.98 billion in total external trade in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 19.18 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Exports reached US$1.01 billion, increasing 37.67 percent year over year.
The region's production of bananas, coconuts and other high-value agricultural commodities provides opportunities for businesses involved in processing, cold storage, manufacturing and distribution.
For Panabo, the combination of agricultural resources, port access and industrial facilities offers a foundation for attracting businesses that want to operate closer to their supply sources and export markets.
More investments roll in
ANFLOCOR is also broadening its industrial investments through a partnership with PHINMA's Philcement Corp. to develop a cement manufacturing facility with a planned annual production capacity of two million metric tons.
The project includes dedicated bulk cargo-handling infrastructure near DICT, which is expected to support the movement of construction materials and strengthen Mindanao's supply chain as infrastructure development continues.
Together, these projects reflect a growing industrial network in Panabo, where port operations, manufacturing, agricultural processing, and construction materials production can complement one another.
Beyond attracting capital, the expansion of industrial facilities can create employment opportunities, generate demand for local suppliers, and open more avenues for businesses in surrounding communities to participate in the region's supply chains.
“Strengthening Philippine trade competitiveness means creating opportunities for businesses to grow beyond traditional economic centers. Through AIE, we want to demonstrate how strategically planned industrial developments can attract investments, support local industries, and contribute to Mindanao's long-term economic progress,” Lagdameo said.
As AIE enters its second decade, its growing roster of locators and planned industrial developments underscores Panabo City's potential to attract more investments and strengthen its role in Mindanao's expanding economy.
For more information about Anflo Industrial Estate, visit https://anfloindustrialestate.com/. MLSA WITH PR