Angelo Z. Padua sits as ORIX Metro’s new president

ORIX Metro Leasing and Finance Corporation, one of the country’s top leasing and financial services companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Angelo Z. Padua as the new President, effective July 1, 2024. Padua will replace Antonio R. Ocampo, Jr., who will transition to a new role within the Metrobank Group as President of one of its subsidiaries and will remain a member of ORIX Metro’s Board of Directors and the Executive Committee.

Padua joined ORIX Metro more than 28 years ago serving in increasing levels of leadership, including as Center Head of Northern Luzon and the Countryside Branches Group.

Most recently, Padua served as the Executive Vice President - Marketing Sector Head and has played key roles in leading the Operations Group.

In addition to his appointment as President, Padua has been elected as a member of several important committees including the Executive Committee, where he will continue to contribute to the strategic direction of the organization.

"With his depth of experience in leasing, dealer management, and operational strategy; his passion for serving customers and his commitment to empowering Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs); and his track record of developing and inspiring his team, Mr. Padua is the right choice to continue and build on what Antonio R. Ocampo, Jr. and senior management have done in leading ORIX Metro towards a more sustainable growth," said Anthony Paul C. Yap, Chairman of ORIX Metro’s Board of Directors.

"On behalf of the Board, I also want to thank Mr. Ocampo for his outstanding leadership during ORIX Metro's years of reinvention. He spearheaded ORIX Metro’s pivot post-pandemic towards a stronger foundation for the future," Yap added.

"ORIX Metro is a trailblazing company in the leasing and finance industry and plays an important role in the local MSME sector," Padua said. "Throughout my career, I have supported small and medium businesses and entrepreneurs. I am proud to take the baton from Mr. Ocampo and excited to have the opportunity to continue working with ORIX Metro’s talented and committed team to maintain its culture of malasakit and draw on its unique capabilities to deliver groundbreaking and sustainable leasing and financial products and services to serve the best interests of our clients."

As ORIX Metro looks ahead to this new era of leadership, the company remains committed to its mission of delivering value-adding products and services which are aligned to our client's growth aspirations.