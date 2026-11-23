THE Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) has brought its Philippine Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Reform Guidebook to the regions for the first time, starting with Davao City, as it pushes for simpler government procedures and a more business-friendly environment.

ARTA also presented the World Bank's Business Ready (B-READY) Report during the regional rollout, which brought together local government officials, national government agencies and private sector representatives to discuss ways to streamline regulations, improve public services and strengthen the country's competitiveness.

The forum was held in partnership with the Davao City government through the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (DCCCII).

ARTA Director IV Marbida Marbida said the agency usually introduces the reform guidebook in Metro Manila but decided to bring it to the regions to recognize the role of local governments and private sector stakeholders in driving regulatory reforms.

“This is actually the first time that we are rolling out the reform guidebook in the regions because most of the time we do it in Metro Manila. We see the role of our regional offices, local government units, and the private sector as important in achieving regulatory reforms,” Marbida said.

She stressed that improving the ease of doing business requires a whole-of-government approach, with national agencies, local governments, and the business sector working together to eliminate unnecessary procedures and improve service delivery.

As the agency tasked with implementing Republic Act 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Services Delivery Act of 2018, ARTA monitors government compliance with service standards, investigates complaints, and addresses violations involving bureaucratic inefficiencies.

Marbida stressed that government agencies must ensure transparency in their transactions and follow the requirements and processing timelines stated in their respective Citizens' Charters.

She warned that requiring applicants to submit additional documents or undergo procedures not listed in an agency's Citizens' Charter could constitute a violation of the law.

Marbida also urged local government units to review and simplify their processes before adopting digital systems.

“What we do not want is to digitalize red tape,” she said, stressing that automation must go hand in hand with process improvements to prevent government inefficiencies from carrying over to digital platforms.

She cited General Santos City as an example of a local government that reviewed and streamlined its procedures before pursuing digital transformation.

Marbida said competitiveness assessments such as the B-READY Report help identify regulatory gaps, overlapping policies, and areas where the Philippines can align its business environment with international best practices.

The forum allowed stakeholders to assess ongoing ease-of-doing-business initiatives, strengthen compliance mechanisms, and explore digital integration strategies to make government services more responsive and attract investments to the Davao Region. (FRG/PIA Davao)