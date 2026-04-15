Asean leaders vow resilience as global uncertainty grows

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) reaffirmed the region’s economic resilience amid heightened global shocks and uncertainty.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said, “In a fragmented world, Asean’s edge is our knack for working together.”

Department of Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go said, “As geopolitical tensions rise, standing together is more crucial than ever. Our collective resolve sends a strong signal to the rest of the world that we remain resilient in the face of adversity.”

At the 13th Asean Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (AFMGM) on 10 April 2026, officials underscored the need for vigilance against risks in the face of volatile capital flows, climate-related shocks, and geoeconomic fragmentation.

Advancing the 2026 Asean Chairmanship theme, “Navigating Our Future, Together,” the Asean Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (AFMGM) endorsed key deliverables to further deepen capital markets, expand regional payments connectivity, and promote financial health. Member states are committed to deeper cooperation in sustainable finance, disaster risk financing, regulatory and supervisory alignment, and digital financial innovation.

Ministers and governors also adopted the Asean Finance Sectoral Plan 2026–2030, which prioritizes capital market deepening, payments connectivity, and financial health. Key milestones include the completion of the Asean Taxonomy’s technical screening criteria and the launch of the Asean Capital Markets Forum (ACMF) Action Plan 2026–2028.

The meeting encouraged stronger private sector participation in infrastructure financing, digital innovation, sustainable finance, and capacity‑building initiatives.

Ministers and governors expressed their appreciation to the Philippines for hosting the 13th Asean Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (AFMGM) from April 7 to 10, 2026. They also looked forward to Singapore’s chairmanship in 2027, as ASEAN approaches its 60th anniversary. PR