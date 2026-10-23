ATI forum boosts coconut industry

Coconut farmers and industry stakeholders explored ways to improve copra quality, develop higher-value products, and expand market opportunities during a two-day forum in Davao City that ended Thursday, Oct. 22.

The Agricultural Training Institute (ATI) Davao Region organized the Kalambuan sa Kaumahan: Techno Forum on Coconut Innovations and Product Exhibit 2026 on Oct. 21-22 at the Abreeza Mall Atrium, bringing together government agencies, industry experts, and agricultural entrepreneurs to strengthen the region’s coconut industry.

Anchored on the theme “Empowering Davao Coconut Farmers Through Technology, Resilience, and Enterprise Development,” the forum highlighted how technology, quality standards, and stronger industry partnerships can help farmers improve their products, reach more buyers, and create new sources of income.

On the forum’s second day, industry and government experts discussed key stages of the coconut value chain, from meeting copra quality requirements to ensuring food safety and product quality.

Japhet T. Mondido, senior copra buyer of New Asia Oil Inc., shared the private sector’s perspective on copra quality, emphasizing that farmers and producers must meet industry standards to satisfy buyers’ requirements.

John Levy E. Ramientos, project development officer III of the Philippine Coconut Authority 11, explained how the coconut value chain links production to markets and consumers, helping participants understand the different stages involved in bringing coconut products to market.

Richelle Mae B. Ruyeras, science research specialist at the Department of Science and Technology 11, underscored the importance of food safety and product quality in ensuring that coconut products are safe for consumers and meet quality standards.

These discussions complemented the forum’s broader push to help farmers and entrepreneurs turn innovation into viable business opportunities. Through expert-led sessions and product exhibits, participants explored new technologies, product development opportunities, and ways to make better use of the region’s coconut resources.

The event drew representatives from the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office 11, Davao City government, Philippine Coconut Authority 11, Department of Trade and Industry 11, DOST 11, and the Learning Sites for Agriculture Davao Region Federation, among other partners.

During the opening program, speakers shared their experiences and visions for a more progressive and sustainable coconut industry. They included DA regional technical director for Research and Regulations Zabdiel Zacarias; DTI 11 regional director Romeo Castañaga; Davao City Acting City Agriculturist Antonio Obsioma; PCA Board of Directors member and Mindanao representative Pepito Capangpangan; Learning Sites for Agriculture Davao Region Federation president Genovivo A. Cajes; and Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (DCCCII) trustee Ruben See.

The Davao Chamber expressed support for the initiative, highlighting the importance of collaboration among government, industry, and local communities in advancing agricultural innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive economic growth.

By connecting farmers with technical experts, government agencies, and industry buyers, the forum sought to strengthen local enterprises, open new markets, and help coconut-growing communities build more resilient livelihoods. MLSA WITH ATI DAVAO REGION/DCCCII