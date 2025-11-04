Ayala Corp. wins five Golden Arrow Awards

Ayala Corporation received the 5 Golden Arrow Award, the top corporate governance honor among Philippine-listed companies.

The award is Ayala’s first 5-arrow citation. It won four Golden Arrow Awards last year and three Golden Arrow Awards in 2023.

By achieving the highest recognition, Ayala Corporation ranked in the top score bracket in the Asean Governance Scorecard (ACGS), which assesses a company’s performance in sustainability, resilience, stakeholder management, transparency, accountability, and board strategy and management.

“At Ayala, we believe that the highest standards of corporate governance are a prerequisite for a sustainable business. We strive to be an institution that our stakeholders can always rely on. Strong corporate governance is key to building and keeping this trust. Thank you for affirming our efforts with this honor,” said Ayala Corporation President and CEO Cezar P. Consing.

The Golden Arrow Awards also recognized eight other Ayala firms, cementing the Ayala Group’s solid reputation in sound corporate governance practices.

Globe Telecom won its fourth consecutive 5 Golden Arrow Award, while ACEN, Ayala Land, the Bank of the Philippine Islands, and Integrated Micro-electronics, Inc. each won the 4 Golden Arrow Award.

AREIT and AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corporation got the 3 Golden Arrow Awards, while Enex received a Golden Arrow Award.

In the insurance category, BPI unit BPI AIA won three Golden Arrow Awards, while BPI MS won one Golden Arrow Award.

The annual Golden Arrow Awards, administered by the Institute of Corporate Directors, recognizes companies compliant with the Philippine Code of Corporate Governance and global corporate governance standards. It confers awards in five arrow tiers based on a company’s ACGS score.

Ayala Corporation has maintained a stellar record in exemplary practices in good governance. Earlier this year, it was recognized as one of the top five Philippine companies and listed among the top 50 Asean companies in the 2025 Asean Corporate Governance Conference and Awards. PR