Ayala Corporation warns vs Spinneys job scam

Ayala Corporation warned the public against fake online accounts using the name of retail brand Spinneys to run a “jobs for investment” scam tied to the company’s planned expansion in the Philippines.

Ayala said scammers posing as recruiters lure victims with supposed job openings at “Spinneys Philippines,” promising quick hiring if applicants first sign up as members and pay an initial investment. One scheme asks for ₱8,000, or about 500 AED, in exchange for a promised daily return of 0.5 percent and capital release after 150 days. Another plan demands about 2,500 AED, or nearly ₱40,000, with a supposed 0.7 percent daily return and payout in 120 days.

The company said the offers are fraudulent and stressed it has no ties to the individuals behind the fake pages. Ayala added that it has begun steps to shut down the accounts and urged the public to rely only on announcements posted through its official channels regarding its partnership with the United Arab Emirates-based retailer. PR