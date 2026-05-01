Ayala Foundation, GCash launch STEM scholarships for girls

Ayala Foundation, U-GO, and GCash are teaming up to extend financial assistance and mentorship to 100 Filipinas.

Reinforcing its commitment to make opportunities more accessible in the digital economy, GCash has formalized its partnership with Ayala Foundation, Inc. (AFI), for the U-GO Scholar Grant Program to support 100 young Filipino women in pursuing technology-related education.

The partnership comes as many qualified female students continue to face barriers to higher education, particularly in tech fields, due to financial constraints. Through the program, GCash is helping bridge the digital gap by supporting scholars through financial assistance, mentorship, and pathways into its tech ecosystem.

Together with the Ayala Foundation’s rigorous selection and academic monitoring, the program aims to equip students with the skills and experience needed to succeed in a digital-first workforce.

GCash and AFI aim to support 50 scholars through this program, which will be matched by another 50 by U-GO, bringing a total of 100 beneficiaries who will pursue four-year degree programs aligned with industry needs.

“Through this partnership, these young women will not only receive financial assistance to stay in school, they will gain access to mentorship from GCash professionals, exposure to real-world environments, and guidance as they navigate pathways into tech careers,” shared AFI Senior Director for Development Programs Jay de Quiros.

“In many ways, what we are building together is not just a scholarship program, but a talent pipeline. One that brings more Filipinas into industries where they have historically been underrepresented, bridges education and employment, and contributes to a more inclusive and future-ready workforce,” AFI Senior Director for Marketing and External Relations Paul Vincent Mercado added.

Beyond financial assistance, which covers allowance, lodging, transportation, food, and other school-related expenses, the program also provides structured mentorship, training sessions, and curated career exposure opportunities. These aim to equip scholars with the skills, confidence, and networks needed to succeed in the digital workforce.

“By supporting young women in pursuing technology education, we are building more pathways into meaningful careers in the digital economy and ensuring that talent is not limited by circumstance,” said Robert Gonzales, Chief People Officer of Mynt, parent company of GCash.

“We specifically chose to support STEM because these are the skills that will really drive the future of our country. We're intentionally building a diverse pipeline of female leaders who will solve the problems of tomorrow,” GCash Head of Sustainability and Corpcomm Michelle Fernandez stressed.

The collaboration also reflects a broader push to make growth more inclusive by investing in education as a pathway to long-term economic participation. Further, this initiative aims to equip women with future-ready capabilities and supports efforts to close both opportunity and gender gaps in high-demand industries.