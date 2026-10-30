Balisacan urges openness, global partnerships amid economic uncertainty

HO CHI MINH—AMID rising geopolitical tensions, trade disruptions, and economic uncertainty, economies should resist turning inward and instead strengthen resilience through trade, investment and international cooperation, Department of Economy, Planning, and Development (DEPDev) Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said on Wednesday (October 28).

“We cannot assume that the conditions underpinning past growth will return. But the answer is not to retreat from integration. It is to reduce over-dependence and build our capacity to adapt,” Balisacan said.

Speaking at the 2026 Autumn Economic Forum (AEF), Balisacan said the next wave of growth will be driven by artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, digital services, and the green transition, requiring investments in infrastructure, innovation, skills, and connectivity.

The DEPDev chief said realizing these opportunities will require strong business ecosystems that support innovation and growth.

“The value of an investment depends partly on what the country’s ecosystem enables it to do,” Balisacan added.

The chief economist said that regional partnerships can help economies achieve outcomes that would be difficult to attain on their own, particularly in energy connectivity and digital trade.

Citing initiatives under the Philippines’ 2026 ASEAN Chairship, he said, “We are advancing energy security and connectivity through the ASEAN Framework Agreement on Petroleum Security and the ASEAN Power Grid.”

He also highlighted the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), targeted for signing in November 2026, following the conclusion of negotiations earlier this year. The agreement is expected to facilitate cross-border digital trade and expand opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across Southeast Asia.

Balisacan likewise cited the ongoing negotiations for the ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement, saying, “Regional integration should create more connections with the world.”

The Autumn Economic Forum is an annual high-level dialogue platform organized by the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, bringing together heads of government, business, and development leaders to discuss economic transformation, innovation, and international cooperation. PR