Bank trust arm bags Investment awards

Philippine National Bank (PSE: PNB), through its Trust Banking Group, earned multiple honors at the Asset Benchmark Research’s Most Astute Investors 2025, reinforcing the bank’s standing as a key player in the region’s fixed-income investment market.

“We are honored to be once again acknowledged by Asset Benchmark Research,” said PNB president and CEO Edwin Bautista. These awards demonstrate the strength of PNB’s investment management capabilities and reflect our commitment to delivering superior value to our clients. I am extremely proud of the Trust Banking team for consistently upholding excellence and professionalism.”

PNB Trust Banking was recognized among Asia’s leading institutions in fixed-income investment management, earning top honors as Top Investment House – Local Currency Bonds 2025 and Top Investment House – G3 Bonds 2025. These awards highlight the Group’s disciplined investment approach and its continued leadership across the Philippine peso and G3 bond markets.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our entire Trust Banking team,” said Jiah Santos, senior vice president and Trust Banking Group head and chief trust officer at PNB. Their hard work, discipline, and unwavering commitment to our clients continue to drive our performance in both local and international markets. I am grateful for their professionalism and proud of what we have collectively achieved.”

The award’s results also recognized PNB senior manager Albert Joseph Hampton, Head of Investment and Execution at the PNB Trust Banking Group, who was named Most Astute Investor – Local Currency Bonds 2025 and Most Astute Investor – G3 Bond 2025. His recognition reflects both his deep market insight and the strong talent embedded within the Trust Banking organization.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized among Asia’s most astute investors,” said Hampton. “This achievement reflects the support and collaboration of the entire Trust Banking team, whose insights and commitment make it possible for us to deliver meaningful outcomes for our clients.”

These latest acknowledgments build on PNB’s solid track record with The Asset. In the previous year’s Asset Benchmark Awards, PNB Trust Banking was cited as Highly Commended in the Top Investment Houses category, while Hampton was named the 2nd Most Astute Investor under Portfolio Management. Earlier this year, PNB and PNB Capital also received multiple distinctions from The Asset Triple A Awards for their achievements in sustainable finance, reinforcing the Bank’s leadership across various segments of the financial industry.

The Asset Benchmark Research, the market intelligence unit of The Asset, conducts annual surveys that identify top-performing institutions and leading investment professionals across the region. Its Most Astute Investors rankings are widely regarded as among the most respected evaluations of investment expertise in Asia. PR