Bankerohan prices inch up

Selected basic commodities at Bankerohan Public Market posted slight price increases this week, according to vendors and consumers monitoring commodity movement on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Based on the latest market monitoring, whole dressed chicken now sells for P178 per kilogram, chicken breast for P173, chicken wings for P175, and chicken quarter for P153 per kilogram. Vendors also reported a P5 increase in egg prices, depending on size classification.

Poultry vendor Engelika Palma said chicken prices continue to depend largely on supply availability.

“Ni taas ug lima ka pesos ang presyo sa manok tungod kay naga depende gihapon kini sa supply (Chicken prices increased by P5 because they still depend on supply)," Palma said.

Meanwhile, pork belly or liempo sells for P350 per kilogram, pork ribs for P280, and ground beef for P300 per kilogram.

Vegetable prices remained relatively stable, with onions priced at P120 per kilogram, garlic at P130, tomatoes at P50, potatoes at P120, carrots at P120, and cabbage at P60 per kilogram.

Rice prices also posted a slight increase this week. Kohaku Yellow rice now sells for P52 per kilogram after suppliers raised the price per sack from P1,230 to P1,250.

Rice vendor Lemmy Quimbo confirmed the increase compared with last week’s prices.

“Nisaka ug 20 pesos ang presyo sa bugas kumpara sa miaging semana kay dati muhatag mig P1,230 kada sako, karon kay P1,250 na Rice prices increased by 20 pesos compared with last week because suppliers previously charged P1,230 per sack, but now it is already P1,250),” Quimbo said.

Consumer Bro Ruiz expressed concern over the continuing increase in basic commodity prices.

“Medyo sakit sa bulsa ang pagsaka sa presyo sa mga palitonon kay isip estudyante, budgeted ra pud among kwarta para sa mga basic goods nga among kinahanglan (The increase in prices is financially difficult because, as students, our money for basic goods is limited and budgeted),” Ruiz said.

Despite the slight increase in selected commodities, vendors said market demand remains steady as consumers continue buying daily necessities. Eunice Felipe/UM, SunStar Intern