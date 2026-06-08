Banks remain strong despite risks, FSCC says

MANILA — The Philippine financial system remained stable and resilient in 2025, supported by well-capitalized banks, manageable borrowing levels, and steady credit growth, according to the Financial Stability Coordination Council (FSCC).

In its 2025 Financial Stability Report released Monday, the FSCC said banks remain in a strong position to support economic activity and absorb potential losses despite a challenging global environment marked by geopolitical tensions (such as conflicts between countries), policy uncertainty (unstable or unclear government financial regulations), and cybersecurity threats (risks of financial system disruptions from digital attacks).

FSCC Chairman and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said regulators will continue to strengthen coordination to address emerging risks.

“We will sharpen our coordination by defining when to escalate issues and by clearly communicating our assessment of our respective regulated entities,” Remolona said.

The report identified several areas that warrant close monitoring, including rising debt levels among households (more borrowing by individuals and families) and corporations (increased company borrowing), elevated property prices (higher real estate costs), increasing lending exposures to conglomerates (larger loans to major business groups), and the rapid growth of unsecured consumer loans, particularly credit card debt (loans not backed by collateral and credit card borrowing).

The FSCC also cited cybersecurity threats and geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as potential sources of risk that could affect financial markets and investor confidence.

“These risks underscore the need for vigilance and coordinated oversight among regulators,” Remolona said.

Despite these concerns, the council said the country’s financial system remains broadly sound.

The Philippine economy expanded 4.4 percent in 2025, supported by stronger exports and stable labor market conditions. Inflation remained within the BSP’s forecast range for most of the year, while the central bank reduced its policy rate by a cumulative 125 basis points to 4.5 percent to support growth.

The report noted that the banking sector continued to demonstrate resilience through strong capital buffers, adequate loan-loss provisions, and prudent regulation. Funding and liquidity conditions also remained healthy, with banks maintaining stable deposit bases and comfortably meeting regulatory liquidity requirements.

However, the FSCC warned that vulnerabilities could intensify if economic or financial shocks materialize.

Property market pressures remain a concern as prices stay elevated despite high vacancy rates. Household debt has increasingly shifted toward unsecured borrowing, while corporate leverage continues to rise, particularly among large conglomerates.

The council also pointed to growing interconnections between banks and non-bank financial institutions, which could allow financial stress to spread more quickly across the system.

To strengthen the financial sector’s defenses, the FSCC outlined several policy initiatives, including the possible adoption of a positive neutral countercyclical capital buffer that would require banks to build additional capital during periods of strong credit growth.

The council also plans to enhance oversight of non-financial corporations, particularly conglomerates, expand data collection on non-bank financial institutions, and operationalize a systemic crisis management framework designed to improve coordination during potential financial disruptions.

The FSCC said maintaining sound fiscal and monetary conditions remains the country’s first line of defense against systemic risks.

The council is composed of the BSP, Department of Finance, Insurance Commission, Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation, and Securities and Exchange Commission.

Issued annually, the Financial Stability Report assesses the health of the Philippine financial system and identifies risks that could threaten financial stability. PR