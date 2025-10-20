Barmm hits ₱5B in 2025 investment, driven by new projects in Lanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) has achieved a historic milestone as total registered investments for 2025 reached ₱5 billion, generating 2,029 jobs across the region.

The milestone was announced during the 4th BBOI Board Meeting, where the Board approved two new investment projects in Lanao del Sur that further strengthened the region’s investment momentum.

The newly approved projects include a Filipino-owned Islamic Bank investment operation under Republic Act No. 11439 to be established in Marawi City, which is expected to generate 44 employment opportunities, and a foreign-owned agriculture and agribusiness investment in Amai Manabilang, projected to create 499 new jobs for residents.

BBOI Chairperson Mohamad Omar Pasigan said the achievement is a direct reflection of the Economic Jihad brand - Barmm’s strategic framework for sustainable economic reform anchored on Moral Governance and people-centered development.

“Reaching the ₱5-billion investment mark is not only a record-breaking figure, but also a validation that the Economic Jihad is transforming into a living reality that empowers our people and strengthens our regional economy,” Pasigan stated.

He added that the Bangsamoro Government’s firm pursuit of transparency, accountability, and faith-based governance under Chief Minister Abdulraof A. Macacua continues to build investor trust and advance inclusive growth across the region.

“Under Chief Minister Macacua’s vision of Mas Matatag na Bangsamoro, the Economic Jihad serves as our guiding principle for regional transformation—encouraging productivity, self-reliance, and prosperity guided by moral leadership,” Pasigan said.

Recent national statistics further confirm this strong performance. In August 2025, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) released data showing that Barmm ranked second in Mindanao in approved investments, next only to the Davao Region, and placed within the top 10 regions nationwide for the second quarter of the year. The data did not yet include the third-quarter and current investment approvals, suggesting that Barmm’s year-end standing may climb even higher once the latest figures are factored in.

With two months remaining before the close of the fiscal year, the BBOI remains optimistic that Barmm’s investment surge will continue, propelled by its strong governance framework, competitive opportunities, and the collaborative efforts of the public and private sectors.

“Through economic jihad and moral governance, we are laying the foundations of a resilient and self-sustaining Bangsamoro economy that offers genuine opportunities for all,” Pasigan concluded. PR