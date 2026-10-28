Barmm urged to turn gains into better services

COTABATO CITY — The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) must translate its economic growth and poverty-reduction gains into better public services, stronger workforce readiness and wider economic opportunities, officials said at the 3rd Bangsamoro Development Policy Research Forum.

The Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority (BPDA) organized the forum with the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) as part of the 24th Development Policy Research Month, themed “Building Strong Institutions, Unlocking Human Capital Potential.”

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that BARMM’s family poverty incidence fell from 26 percent in 2023 to 12.8 percent in 2025. The region’s economy also grew by 5 percent in 2025.

However, the region’s unemployment rate rose from 3 percent in 2024 to 3.9 percent in 2025. BARMM also recorded the country’s lowest basic literacy rate in 2024, at 81 percent among people aged 5 and older.

These figures highlight the challenge of sustaining economic gains while expanding access to quality education, decent jobs and essential services.

BPDA Director General Mohajirin Ali said the region had improved economic performance and reduced poverty but still faced gaps in education, nutrition, workforce readiness, and access to services, particularly in geographically isolated and conflict-affected communities.

He called for research to guide policies, budgets, programs and monitoring systems, stressing the need for stronger coordination among government agencies to ensure interventions address local needs.

PIDS President Philip Arnold Tuaño said development should improve living conditions and create more opportunities for Bangsamoro communities.

“Development must be measured not only by economic growth or programs implemented, but by better education, productive employment, accessible services, and improved opportunities for communities,” he said.

Tuaño also called for closer links between education and skills training and opportunities in employment, entrepreneurship and regional industries.

He said effective institutions also need accountability mechanisms, coordination and reliable evidence to ensure public spending delivers meaningful results.

PIDS Senior Research Fellow Richelle Alburo discussed how institutional quality and public spending affect human development. She emphasized the need to measure whether government programs translate resources and activities into tangible improvements in people’s lives.

Alburo also highlighted open government practices that allow citizens to access reliable information, participate in policy discussions, and hold public officials accountable.

The forum also explored ways to align employment policies with BARMM’s workforce needs.

Romel Patrick Tanghal, officer in charge and regional director of the Department of Economy, Planning, and Development Regional Office 12, presented the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Plan 2025-2034, a framework for employment generation, workforce development and labor market governance.

Tanghal said the framework could guide regional coordination while allowing BARMM to adapt employment initiatives to its needs and authority.

He identified opportunities to address skills mismatches, support micro, small and medium enterprises, improve labor market information and strengthen coordination among institutions. He added that employment strategies should reflect local community needs and industry requirements.

Civil Service Commission for Barmm director Dominador Gonzales Jr. discussed the commission’s PRIME-ESG framework, which promotes meritocracy and excellence through integrated governance processes, digital systems, standards and accountability.

Gonzales said merit-based public service should extend beyond recruitment to employee development, performance management, career advancement, and leadership continuity. He also called for research-driven improvements in human resource management and service delivery.

In a recorded message, Mindanao Development Authority Secretary Leo Tereso Magno underscored the importance of resilient government institutions in sustaining peace and development.

He said evidence-based policies and stronger accountability mechanisms should translate commitments into tangible improvements for communities and households.

BPDA Research Development and Special Projects Bureau Director Kadil Sulaik Jr., in his closing remarks, urged participants to turn the forum’s discussions into concrete actions that improve public services and address the needs of Bangsamoro communities.

He reaffirmed BPDA’s commitment to working with partner institutions to strengthen the link between research, policy planning, and development outcomes.

The forum featured plenary and panel discussions on institutional reforms, workforce development, and evidence-based policymaking, emphasizing the need for closer collaboration to ensure development gains benefit more people across Barmm. PR