BASTE Duterte topped Arkipelago Analytics’ senatorial preference survey with 53%, five percentage points ahead of Leni Robredo’s 48%, according to results published on November 27, 2026.

Eight of the 41 names surveyed received national ratings of at least 40%. Baste Duterte was the only one whose nationwide figure exceeded 50%.

Alan Peter Cayetano and Robin Padilla each obtained 46%, followed by Raffy Tulfo at 44% and Loren Legarda at 43%. Grace Poe and Pulong Duterte each registered 42%.

Francis Escudero placed ninth with 34%. Mike Defensor, Jinggoy Estrada and Manny Pacquiao each received 29%, completing the national top 12.

Ben “Bitag” Tulfo and Mark Lapid followed with 24% each. Mark Villar, Nancy Binay and Juan Edgardo Angara each recorded 23%.

Different leaders across geographic areas

Robredo led Metro Manila with 61%, followed by Raffy Tulfo at 51% and Poe at 47%. Baste Duterte received 42%.

In the rest of Luzon, Robredo recorded 55%, two points above Raffy Tulfo’s 53%. Poe again placed third with 47%, while Baste Duterte obtained 33%.

Baste Duterte led the Visayas with 68%, followed by Pulong Duterte at 66%, Legarda at 56%, and Padilla at 54%. These four were the only names to exceed 50% in the area.

In Mindanao, Baste Duterte received 83% and Pulong Duterte 81%, their highest geographic ratings. Legarda followed with 68%, Padilla with 64%, and Cayetano with 63%.

The 12 highest-scoring names in Mindanao matched the national top 12, although their order differed. Robredo, Raffy Tulfo and Poe recorded their lowest geographic ratings there, at 34%, 29% and 35%, respectively.

Survey methodology

The survey used face-to-face interviews with a nationally representative sample of 2,637 adults aged 18 and older from October 21 to 28, 2026. It covered all 18 regions, with respondents classified into urban and rural clusters.

Arkipelago reported a national margin of error of ±2 percentage points at a 96% confidence level. Estimates for each geographic area carry a margin of ±5 percentage points at 95% confidence.