BDO 1Q 2024 earnings at ₱18.5 billion

BDO Unibank, Inc. earned ₱18.5 billion in the first quarter of 2024 on the sustained performance of its core businesses, higher by 12% vs. the comparable period last year. This resulted in an annualized Return on Common Equity (ROCE) of 14.3% for the first quarter of 2024.

Net Interest Income increased by 13% with Gross Customer Loans expanding by 13%. Meanwhile, Deposits expanded by 13%, supported by low-cost Current Account/Savings Account (CASA).

Non-Interest Income rose by 11% on steady growth of fee-based and treasury/FX businesses and recovery in life insurance premiums.

Asset quality remained stable quarter-on-quarter with the Bank’s continued conservative credit and provisioning policies. Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio stood at 1.88% while NPL coverage settled at 181%.

Common equity increased by 12% on continued profitable operations. Book value per share improved by 12% year-on-year to ₱99.23.

BDO’s mission to “be the preferred bank in every market it serves” anchors its business philosophy of pursuing long-term growth and profitability, while sustaining market leadership backed by a strong balance sheet and diversified business franchise. PR