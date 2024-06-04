BDO backs key industries in PH’s’ economic growth

As the Philippines continues its trajectory toward economic recovery, BDO Unibank, Inc. plays a pivotal role in helping fuel national development by offering crucial support to companies amid changing market conditions.

BDO recognizes the expanding opportunities in utilities and infrastructure, logistics, tourism, construction, manufacturing, and professional services. These industries, marked by an upswing in activity, showcase prospects for both investors and financiers looking to generate value. Despite setbacks during the pandemic, these industries exhibit promising signs of recovery. The government’s commitment to infrastructure development, coupled with increasing tourist arrivals and growing manufacturing output, ignites optimism for sustained growth in these sectors.

Charles M. Rodriguez, Executive Vice President, and Institutional Banking Group (IBG) Head, underscored the resilience of industries like fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and healthcare, which have proven to be steadfast pillars of economic stability. Despite market fluctuations, these sectors remain 'crisis-proof,' presenting reliable investment opportunities driven by evolving consumer preferences and heightened health awareness following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its commitment to drive economic progress, BDO has enhanced partnerships with key healthcare institutions such as The Medical City to accommodate more patients and employ more individuals in the communities it serves.

BDO supported FAST Logistics Group to further widen its distribution network across the country, and bolster its supply chain efficiency and resilience. Through its partnership with BDO, FAST Logistics Group maintains its position as the most innovative and tech-forward logistics and supply chain management company in the Philippines.

The Bank also provided the required financing to ACEN Corporation for more renewable energy sources, PrimeWater Infrastructure for safe and reliable water distribution, and NAIA Infrastructure Corporation for more efficient transportation and improved mobility.

"Our role is to bring positive changes to our clients, help them achieve their goals, and thereby contribute in a more meaningful way, not only to our growth as a bank but more importantly, to our country’s development,” said Rodriguez.

BDO remains steadfast in providing financial support to notable projects that will provide livelihood, create opportunities, and achieve inclusive and sustainable economic growth. PR