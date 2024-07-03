BDO, FAST Logistics boost partnership to advance green and inclusive development

In its commitment to promote sustainable economic development through impact financing, BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO) is bolstering its partnership with FAST Logistics Group to back more initiatives that yield significant environmental and socio-economic benefits.

A leader in logistics and supply chain management in the Philippines, FAST Logistics Group has embarked on major projects, including the establishment of state-of-the-art mega warehouses and distribution centers in strategic locations in the country. These initiatives are designed to reduce the company's environmental impact by enhancing efficiency and optimizing resource utilization.

"BDO has consistently supported our growth from a transport and warehousing business to a comprehensive distribution network. BDO is one of our largest partner banks, continually aiding our transition towards digitization and a more environmentally friendly operation. Their deep understanding of our business has been crucial to the strength of our partnership," said William B. Chiongbian II, Group President of FAST Logistics Group.

Renewable power

FAST Logistics Group has rolled out its first fleet of Electric Vehicles in the first quarter of 2024 and shifted its warehouse in Cabuyao, Laguna, and cold storage facility in Cavite to solar power. Currently, five of the group’s facilities are powered entirely by renewable energy, with plans to transition five more facilities in Luzon and Cebu to solar power.

The firm also plans to adopt sustainable fuel sources for its fleet to further minimize its carbon footprint. Through persistent innovation, the company strives to reach more clients, ensuring efficient and reliable goods movement while embracing sustainability in its operations.

Beyond funding major projects, BDO supports FAST Logistics Group’s digitization efforts with products like Cash Management Services. These services enhance cash flow management through Corporate Cash Deposit Machines (CCDMs), check scanning facilities, and online payment solutions.

Founded in 1973, FAST Logistics Group is renowned for its extensive network and innovative approach to logistics and supply chain solutions. From its core businesses of multimodal transport, warehousing management, and selling distribution, FAST has since expanded into cold chain, crossdocking operations, value added services, moving forward to digitizing Philippine logistics end to end.

BDO has partnered with FAST Logistics Group for nearly thirty years, recognizing the necessity of an efficient and reliable distribution network to support business growth, particularly in provincial areas. This long-standing partnership has enabled FAST Logistics to expand its operations and meet the rising demand for sustainable products and services.

BDO continues to play a vital role in fostering sustainable growth by providing financial support to eco-friendly businesses across the Philippines for a greener and more equitable future. PR