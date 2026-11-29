MORE than 1000 aspiring and existing micro-entrepreneurs stand to benefit from training modules developed by BDO Foundation and rolled out by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Launched recently by the foundation and DTI, the training initiative dubbed Talino sa Negosyo – Unlocking Entrepreneurial Potential aims to help Filipinos turn ideas and opportunities into sustainable businesses by building their knowledge, skills, and confidence to make better business decisions.

The program features eight practical learning modules covering the entrepreneurial journey—from understanding one’s strengths and identifying opportunities to knowing customers, managing finances, growing a business, and planning for the future.

While designed primarily for aspiring entrepreneurs, the modules may also be used as stand-alone learning sessions for existing MSMEs depending on their needs and stage of business development.

Under the partnership, BDO Foundation provides the learning content and training support, while DTI brings its nationwide network and reach to make the program accessible to entrepreneurs across the country.

“Every successful business started somewhere—with an idea, a decision, a first step, and many lessons along the way. And that is what we hope this program can inspire and enable more Filipinos to do—to take that first step,” said BDO Foundation president Mario A. Deriquito.

Following the launch, BDO Foundation and DTI conducted a two-day training of trainers session for personnel from the DTI central office and 17 regional offices. The DTI trainers will cascade the learning modules to micro-entrepreneurs in their respective regions in the coming months.

DTI secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque highlighted the importance of continued collaboration among government and private-sector partners in supporting Filipino enterprises.

“Let us continue to work together to build a stronger Bagong Pilipinas. We need each other to make sure that we get this going,” Roque said.

The launch was attended by BDO Unibank and BDO Foundation chairperson Teresita T. Sy along with senior officials from BDO Foundation, and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, together with DTI trainers from the central and regional offices.

BDO Foundation and DTI hope to help more Filipinos recognize their entrepreneurial potential, make informed business decisions, and build sustainable livelihoods. PR