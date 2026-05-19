BDO, Mastercard mark 20 years serving OFWs

BDO Unibank and Mastercard are celebrating 20 years of partnership that has helped overseas Filipinos send money faster, safer, and more conveniently to their families in the Philippines.

The collaboration has reached over 4 million Filipinos abroad through remittance and payment services designed to enhance financial access across various markets.

By combining BDO’s remittance network with Mastercard’s global payments infrastructure, the two companies have expanded access to financial services for Filipinos working and living overseas.

“For the last 20 years, the collaboration between BDO and Mastercard has helped serve overseas Filipinos, over 4 million of them, and we look forward to the next 20 years of working with BDO,” said Jason Crasto, Mastercard country manager for the Philippines.

The partnership also supports millions of BDO ATM cards carrying the Mastercard logo, which Filipinos use locally and overseas for remittances, payments, and everyday purchases.

“We’re proud to stand alongside BDO in this collaboration that has reached millions of Filipinos here and abroad. Its use across markets reflects the role we’ve built together over the years in supporting how they stay connected financially,” Crasto added.

For BDO, the partnership reflects its ongoing commitment to serving overseas Filipino workers and their families.

“At the heart of our 20-year collaboration with Mastercard is a shared commitment to serve our kabayans,” said Genie Gloria, BDO senior vice president and head of remittance.

Gloria said the partnership aims not only to facilitate transactions but also to make it easier for Filipinos abroad to support their loved ones back home.

“As we look ahead, our focus remains clear — to continuously innovate and uplift the remittance experience, ensuring that every remittance is not just a transaction, but a connection delivered with care and trust,” she said.

As digital adoption continues to reshape financial behavior, both companies said they are developing new solutions aimed at improving security, convenience, and accessibility, particularly for cross-border transactions.

“There’s a lot of innovation you’ll be hearing more about in 2026,” Crasto said, adding that upcoming initiatives will focus on making transactions simpler and more secure for users.

BDO and Mastercard said they remain committed to expanding financial access and supporting Filipinos wherever they may be. PR