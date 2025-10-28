BDO nets ₱63.1-B in 9 months, up 4%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) recorded a net income of ₱63.1 billion in the first nine months of 2025, an increase of four percent from ₱60.6 billion last year due to sustained performance across its core business segments. Return on Average Common Equity (ROCE) stood at 14.1 percent for the period.

Net interest income grew by eight percent as gross customer loans climbed by 14 percent to ₱3.5 trillion, reflecting broad-based growth across all market segments. Deposits also expanded by 10 percent, with a Current Account/Savings Account (CASA) ratio of 67 percent. Non-interest income rose by 14 percent, fueled by a 15-percent increase in fee-based businesses.

Asset quality remained stable, with the Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio at 1.77 percent and NPL coverage at 134 percent.

Shareholders’ equity increased by 10 percent on continued profitable operations, with book value per share up by 10 percent to ₱116.42. The bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was higher at 14.4 percent, compared with 14.1 percent last year.

BDO said the Philippines is expected to demonstrate continued resilience despite global trade uncertainties from higher U.S. tariffs and local political issues, supported by stable inflation and strong domestic consumption. The bank added that its robust capital foundation and diversified business portfolio position it well to navigate current risks and capitalize on emerging growth opportunities. PR