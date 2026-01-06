Business

BDO only PH bank in Asean top 10 brand list

Alex Haigh, managing director of Brand Finance Asia Pacific, presents a certificate recognizing BDO as the Philippines’ most valuable brand to Lorah L. Sy, senior vice president and chief executive of BDO Singapore, as Karis S. Napa, senior vice president for commercial banking at BDO Singapore, looks on.
Alex Haigh, managing director of Brand Finance Asia Pacific, presents a certificate recognizing BDO as the Philippines’ most valuable brand to Lorah L. Sy, senior vice president and chief executive of BDO Singapore, as Karis S. Napa, senior vice president for commercial banking at BDO Singapore, looks on.BDO PHOTO
BDO Unibank said it was ranked among the 10 most valuable banking brands in Southeast Asia, the only Philippine lender to make the list, according to brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.

The recognition was announced at the Asia Brand Gala 2025 in Singapore, underscoring BDO’s regional brand strength amid intense competition among Asean banks.

Earlier this year, Brand Finance also named BDO the Philippines’ most valuable brand for the second straight year, with its brand value rising 48 percent to $3.7 billion.

Brand Finance Asia Pacific managing director Alex Haigh said BDO’s strong performance reflects its ability to align brand strength with business results, reinforcing its leadership in the Philippine banking industry. / KOC

