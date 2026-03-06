BDO posts P87.2-B net income in 2025

BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) delivered a record net income of ₱87.2 billion in 2025, a 6% increase from ₱82.0 billion last year driven by the solid performance of its core businesses. Return on Average Common Equity (ROCE) was reported at 14.4% for the period.

Net Interest Income increased by 9% as Gross Customer Loans expanded by 13% to ₱3.7 trillion, supported by double-digit growth across all market segments. Total deposits grew by 10%, with a Current Account/Savings Account (CASA) ratio of 68%. Non-interest income rose by 9%, while income from insurance operations went up by 10%.

Asset quality improved, with Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio declining to 1.68% from 1.83% in the previous year. NPL coverage stood at 133%.

Shareholders’ equity increased by 12% on sustained profitable operations, with Book Value Per Share up by 11% to ₱119.03. The Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was recorded at 13.8%.

In 2025, BDO advanced its sustainability initiatives with the successful issuance of its fourth Peso‑denominated ASEAN Sustainability Bond in July. The issuance raised a record ₱115 billion to fund eligible assets under the Bank’s Sustainable Finance Framework, support its lending activities, and further diversify its funding sources.

BDO’s market leadership and robust business franchise, supported by a strong balance sheet and solid financial performance, position the Bank well to capture long‑term growth opportunities and emerging prospects. PR