BDO waives remittance fees for GenSan earthquake relief donations

As relief and recovery efforts continue following the recent earthquake that affected General Santos City and nearby communities, BDO Unibank is helping overseas Filipinos extend support by waiving remittance fees for earthquake-related donations sent through BDO Remit offices abroad.

The fee waiver, available from June 8 to July 31, 2026, allows donors to maximize the value of their contributions, ensuring that more assistance reaches families and communities recovering from the disaster. The initiative covers donations coursed through BDO Foundation, ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation, GMA Kapuso Foundation, and the Philippine Red Cross.

By removing transaction costs, BDO aims to make it easier for overseas Filipinos to immediately support relief and rehabilitation efforts in earthquake-affected areas.

“During times of calamity, every act of generosity counts. By waiving remittance fees for relief donations, we hope to make it easier for Filipinos abroad to support families and communities as they recover and rebuild,” said Genie Gloria, BDO Senior Vice President and Head of Remittance.

The initiative reflects BDO’s continuing commitment to helping communities respond to and recover from crises. Through its remittance services and partnerships with trusted humanitarian organizations, BDO continues to provide ways for Filipinos around the world to support those in need. PR