Belgium eyes bigger Mindanao investments

The Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) and Belgium are exploring expanded investment opportunities in Mindanao, as the Philippines and Belgium mark 80 years of diplomatic relations. The courtesy meeting with Belgian officials highlighted Mindanao’s potential in agriculture, maritime industries, renewable energy, and infrastructure development.

In a meeting with the Ambassador of Belgium to the Philippines, Vladislava Iordanova, on Tuesday, March 10, MinDA Chairperson, Secretary Leo Tereso Magno, underscored Mindanao’s role as the country’s “food basket,” producing more than half of the nation’s food supply.

“Mindanao’s strength lies in its farmers and producers. By linking our cacao and coffee industries to global markets, we can uplift communities and sustain our role as the nation’s food basket,” Magno said.

Key commodities such as cacao, coffee, and bananas were identified as priority areas for international market linkages and value chain development. Ambassador Iordanova expressed particular interest in supporting Mindanao’s cacao and coffee industries.

Mindanao’s improving peace and order situation and stronger governance coordination were also cited as factors making the region more attractive to foreign investors. MinDA underscored ongoing efforts to assist local government units in developing public-private partnership projects, creating economic zones, and facilitating investment promotion.

“With peace steadily holding across Mindanao, our focus now is to bring in investments that generate jobs and sustain inclusive growth,” Magno added.

Energy security was another key topic, with MinDA raising concerns over rising demand and potential power shortages. Belgium, aligned with the European Union’s green transition initiatives, expressed willingness to collaborate on renewable energy projects and sustainable power infrastructure in Mindanao.

The upcoming Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Summit was also discussed as a platform for regional integration and investment promotion. Belgium conveyed interest in observing opportunities for international participation in regional development initiatives.

To further strengthen ties, the Belgian Embassy announced plans to hold “Belgium Days” in Manila, Cebu, and Davao, showcasing Belgian companies and innovations while promoting business-to-business engagements. MinDA welcomed the initiative and pledged support for Mindanao stakeholders’ participation.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has underscored Mindanao’s role in his food security agenda, pointing to its production of more than half of the country’s food supply. Belgium’s interest in cacao and coffee value chains directly supports the President’s push to strengthen agriculture and open global markets for local farmers.

The Marcos Administration also prioritized infrastructure and energy security in Mindanao, accelerating projects that improve connectivity and address rising power demand. Belgium’s plans for maritime investments and renewable energy align with the administration’s drive to ensure sustainable growth and reliable power for the region.

For President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., sustaining peace in Mindanao depends on bringing livelihood and investment opportunities to communities. His focus on public-private partnerships and economic zones complements Belgium’s cooperation agenda, positioning Mindanao as a gateway for international investment and inclusive development.

Joining Sec. Magno and Ambassador Iordanova were joined by Belgium Embassy Political Officer Jermayne Gregorio Castaneda, Honorary Consul Leonilo Claudio, and MinDA Executive Director Usec. Janet Lopoz, and MinDA Director III Olie Dagala.

With Belgium’s growing interest, Mindanao is being positioned as a strategic hub for international cooperation and economic growth. PR