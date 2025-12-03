Big shift for small biz

Long before big companies open for the day, millions of tiny neighborhood stores and home-based businesses are already at work, keeping communities moving and families afloat. These nano, micro, small, and medium enterprises (NMSMEs), often overlooked, are now emerging as powerful engines of the Philippine economy.

That influence was on full display as more than 2,000 entrepreneurs gathered on November 26 for the TindaNow Mindanao Summit 2025 at the Tagum City Hall Atrium, a strong sign that the country’s smallest businesses are becoming key drivers of innovation, resilience, and local economic expansion.

Digital change from grassroots

The summit, organized with GCash, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), the Tagum City Government, and the Tagum City Council of Women Foundation Inc., gave entrepreneurs hands-on sessions on financial literacy and digital business tools.

GCash rolled out several initiatives to strengthen micro-enterprises, including GCash for Business (G4B) and the GCash Pera Outlet Plus Dagdag Kabuhayan program, which lets neighborhood store owners earn from cash-in, cash-out, and bill-payment services. The company also introduced SoundPay and Pocket Pay, digital payment tools that allow small business owners to collect payments quickly and securely.

GCash vice president and public sector head Cleo Celeste Santos said the company aims to reach underserved communities, noting that Tagum City is the first LGU in Mindanao to host this type of program.

“We are really pursuing financial inclusion and giving every community access to safe, fast, convenient financial services,” Santos told reporters. She said the goal is to equip even the smallest entrepreneurs with the confidence and tools to grow through practical digital solutions.

Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy, whose message was read by Councilor Uloy Ong, said that every business, regardless of size, forms part of the city’s economic backbone. He said digital tools are helping level the playing field for NMSMEs as they compete in a fast-changing market.

DTI Undersecretary Blesila Lantayona, represented by Davao del Norte division chief Erick Cezar Elipian, said the summit aligns with the DTI MSME Development Plan 2023–2028, which pushes for digital adoption nationwide.

Job generators

NMSMEs continue to anchor the Philippine economy. DTI’s 2024 data show that of the 1,241,476 registered business establishments in the country, 1,236,908, or 99.63 percent, are micro, small, and medium enterprises. Micro-enterprises make up 90.66 percent, followed by small businesses at 8.60 percent and medium enterprises at 0.37 percent.

These businesses are also major job generators. MSMEs produced 6.35 million jobs in 2023, or 66.97 percent of total employment. In simple terms, two out of every three Filipino workers rely on an MSME for their livelihood.

Community powerhouses

Santos noted that NMSMEs thrive in barangays, public markets, and small commercial strips, and their impact extends beyond commerce. For many families, a micro-enterprise is both a primary income source and a path to financial independence. They circulate money within neighborhoods, keep goods and services affordable, and fuel grassroots economic activity often overlooked by large corporations.

They also nurture first-time entrepreneurs who start with limited capital and grow as demand expands. In rural areas, they serve as community anchors, offering essential goods and services. During the COVID-19 pandemic, micro-entrepreneurs quickly pivoted to home-based selling and digital transactions, showing their agility and critical role in local recovery.

But challenges persist. Access to financing remains one of the sector’s biggest hurdles. Asian Development Bank studies show that credit availability has not kept up with demand, with many small businesses lacking collateral or facing high perceived lending risks. Closing this gap remains key to unlocking the full potential of NMSMEs.

From the frontlines

A 35-year-old sari-sari store owner from Apokon, Tagum City, said the digital tools introduced at the summit have made a noticeable difference in her daily operations.

“Dako kaayo kog pasalamat ani nga programa. Sa una, cash ra gyud tanan, unya usahay maglisod mi kung walay sukli o kung layo ang bayranan para sa bills (I’m very grateful for this program. Before, everything had to be done in cash, and it was difficult when we didn’t have change or when we had to go far just to pay bills). Karun, mas sayon na kay pwede nako i-cash-in, i-cash-out, ug modawat ko’g bayad dire sa tindahan. Nakatabang gyud siya sa among adlaw-adlaw nga panginabuhi (Now it’s much easier because I can cash in, cash out, and accept payments right here in my store. It has really helped our daily livelihood).”

She added that digital payments allow her to manage her store more efficiently while serving more customers.

Turning point for small biz

The TindaNow Mindanao Summit 2025 marked more than a one-day gathering. It signaled a broader shift in how the country views and supports small businesses. As digital tools become more accessible, programs led by GCash and supported by local and national agencies are helping entrepreneurs build resilience and expand their market reach.

These programs are moving micro and small enterprises from purely cash-based operations to a modern digital economy. And in a country where nearly all businesses are MSMEs, and millions depend on them for work, the strength of the nation’s economic future increasingly depends on how well these enterprises are supported.

From small sari-sari stores to rising homegrown brands, NMSMEs are carving out a larger place in the Philippine economy, one community, one entrepreneur, and one digital leap at a time. DEF