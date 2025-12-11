Bigger Koica aid for Mindanao durian

SEOUL, KOREA — Aiming to boost farmers’ incomes and position Mindanao’s durian industry for global export growth, the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) welcomed the Korea International Cooperation Agency (Koica)’s broader project support during a meeting in Seoul.

MinDA Chairperson Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno, who led the Mindanao delegation to South Korea, expressed gratitude to Koica and Camp International for their continued partnership, underscoring the transformative potential of the durian project.

“By strengthening durian producer cooperatives, introducing organic fertilizer trials, piloting frozen durian production, and developing branding strategies, this project is helping transform Mindanao’s durian industry into a globally competitive sector,” Magno said.

In partnership with Koica and the Center for Asian Mission for the Poor (Camp International), MinDA has been pursuing initiatives to strengthen Mindanao’s role in global agribusiness and rural development through the Sustainable Agricultural Environment Establishment Project, which involves durian producer cooperatives in Mindanao.

During the meeting at Koica Headquarters, Koica Director General Chung You-ah of the Department of Partnership Program announced the agency's upcoming Sustainable Agriculture Enhancement Project, which aims to improve farmers’ income across Mindanao.

Discussions focused on scaling up durian production in the Davao Region and other parts of Mindanao to meet rising export demand.

Beyond durian, priority areas for collaboration also include agribusiness, fisheries, logistics, and Public-Private Partnerships, with value-addition and marketing support for cacao, banana, aqua-marine products, and other tropical fruits.

The meeting was attended by Dinagat Governor Nilo Demerey Jr., Misamis Occidental Governor Henry S. Oaminal, 1st District Congressman Jason P. Almonte of Misamis Occidental, Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan II, and National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) Secretary Sabuddin Abdurahim.

Koica was represented by Director General Chung You-ah of the Department of Partnership Program, Director Park Kumok, Manager Choi Misun, and Rev. Chulyong Lee, President of Camp International. Also present was Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro of MinDA.

This strengthened partnership underscores MinDA’s leadership in advancing agribusiness, fisheries, and logistics, with durian as a flagship industry for export and development, and signals that more projects are on the way to uplift Mindanao’s farmers and communities.

It also reflects President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s vision of empowering rural communities through stronger agribusiness linkages and global market access.

By aligning with President Marcos Jr.'s call for inclusive growth, MinDA and its partners are ensuring that Mindanao’s farmers remain at the center of national development.

The collaboration further complements the Marcos administration’s agenda of modernizing Philippine agriculture, fostering rural development, and strengthening international partnerships to ensure that Mindanao’s farmers and communities benefit from sustainable and inclusive economic growth. PR