Bilateral trade hits $42.8B from January to July 2025

Bilateral trade between China and the Philippines reached $42.8 billion from January to July 2025, underscoring the strength of economic ties as the two nations celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations.

Local government officials, business leaders, and members of the Chinese community in Davao attended the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, highlighting this milestone Tuesday evening, September 16, 2025, at the SMX Convention Center in Lanang, Davao City.

Acting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte welcomed the celebration, highlighting the long-standing partnership between China and the Philippines. He praised the Consulate General's role in fostering collaboration in economic development, tourism, infrastructure, and cultural exchange. He expressed hopes for continued progress, mutual respect, and lasting friendship between Davao City and China.

China’s footprint in Mindanao continues to grow. The $ 1 billion Panhua Integrated Steel Plant project stands as the largest foreign investment in the Philippines to date. Chinese enterprises have also played key roles in building several large-scale solar power plants. Meanwhile, hybrid rice from China is now widely cultivated in Mindanao, and local tropical fruits, such as Davao durians, have found their way to Chinese tables.

Infrastructure projects highlight the depth of cooperation. The China-aided Davao River Bridge is set to open to traffic before the end of the year, and the ongoing Davao-Samal Bridge promises to significantly boost local economic development by connecting the two islands.

Consul General Zhao Xiuzhen emphasized continued cooperation, noting the contributions of Chinese enterprises, scholars, and overseas Chinese in education, healthcare, and disaster relief. She stressed that peaceful dialogue, mutual respect, and seeking common ground are essential for China-Philippines cooperation to progress smoothly.

The event underscored the growing partnership not just in trade, but also in people-to-people ties. Increasing numbers of Mindanao scholars and students are pursuing training and studies in China, strengthening cultural and academic exchange.

As both nations look toward the future, leaders expressed optimism that their collaboration will continue to deliver tangible benefits. “We stand ready to join hands with the Philippines to recall the founding spirits of our diplomatic ties, uphold mutual respect, strengthen political mutual trust, and jointly forge a brighter future,” Zhao said. MLSA