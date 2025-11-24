Bimp Eaga eases cross-border trade

DAVAO CITY — The Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East Asean Growth Area (Bimp-Eaga) is taking steps to make cross-border trade smoother by aligning customs, immigration, quarantine, and security (CIQS) policies among member countries.

At a side press conference during the 28th Bimp-Eaga Ministerial Meeting in Davao City, Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Undersecretary Janet Lopoz said the effort is part of broader subregional cooperation and matches similar CIQS measures across Asean.

“For CIQS, we facilitate trade exchanges between destinations within Bimp-Eaga. We are moving forward as a pilot for coordinating policies, rules, and regulations within the subregion,” Lopoz said.

She explained that the first step is to structure existing trade routes by bringing CIQS rules and procedures into line among participating countries.

“Commodities flow from Pagadian, Zamboanga, and Dipolog through Tawi-Tawi to Labuan and Muara Port in Brunei. We support the private sector by addressing policy differences at ports between member countries,” she said.

Lopoz added that the initiative aims to simplify port processes, including what goods are allowed or prohibited. An online platform will also help track shipments and share information across borders.

The project has already been piloted in Barmm, led by the Ministry of Trade, Investment, and Tourism, with support from MinDA and CIQS officials from Malaysia and Indonesia.

Beyond trade, Lopoz said the initiative will help curb illegal trade and smuggling in the region.

“Borders without structured procedures create opportunities for illegal activities. Putting cross-border processes in place helps address these challenges,” she said.

The CIQS effort is part of ongoing work to boost trade and develop the subregion’s economic potential, alongside measures like tariff and travel tax exemptions.

Infrastructure improvements are also key. Under the Bimp-Eaga Priority Infrastructure Projects, the Philippines plans roads and bridges in Tawi-Tawi and upgrades to airports in Zamboanga, Davao, and General Santos.

“These projects support tourism and the smooth movement of people, goods, and services across the subregion,” Lopoz said.

Similar infrastructure initiatives are underway in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brunei to strengthen regional connectivity. (ASO/PIA 11)