BIMP-EAGA eyes developing cruise ship tourism

Tourism stakeholders in the BIMP-EAGA region are looking into the possibility of having cruise tourism within the subregion.

BIMP-EAGA (Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia Philippines-East ASEAN Growth Area), with its group of neighboring islands, is an ideal location for cruise travel, stakeholders said.

One of the attendees during the 28th Ministerial Meeting of BIMP-EAGA held on November 14 at the Discovery Samal Resort in the Island Garden City of Samal was Tanya Rabat Tan, regional director of the Department of Tourism Davao Region, who said they picked up reflections and recommendations coming from the different ministers to work on cruise tourism in the sub-region.

“Malaki ang potential ng cruise tourism, because we have so many islands surrounded by the sea, we can capitalize on that. So, isa yan sa isusuggest natin during our cluster meetings,” Tan said.

(There is a big potential for cruise tourism, because we have so many islands surrounded by the sea; we can capitalize on that, which is one of the things we will suggest during our cluster meetings.)

She said the DOT cluster will further discuss how to develop cruise tourism in this part of the country, particularly in areas near the border of Indonesia near Davao. “Coming here, I will give feedback to the cluster,” Tan says. She will communicate to the DOT the outcome of BIMP-EAGA ministerial discussions regarding tourism.

“Hopefully, ma-prioritize and develop cruise tourism and connectivity in BIMP-EAGA.

Tourism promotions

The holding of the BIMP EAGA Ministerial Meeting at the scenic Discovery Samal Resort in IGaCoS will promote tourism in Samal Island, a city located in Davao del Norte province.

“Isa sa benefits sa atong BIMP-EAGA hosting is ma-promote atong probinsya especially ang Island Garden City of Samal nga one of our tourist destinations in Davao Region,” Davao del Norte Edwin Jubahib said at the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting.

(One of the benefits of our BIMP-EAGA hosting is that it promoted our province, e

specially the Island Garden City of Samal, as one of our tourist destinations in Davao Region.)

He said the foreign delegates were exposed to the beauty of the island, known for its white sand beaches and dive sites.

Jubahib said aside from showcasing the beauty of the region, the BIMP-EAGA also showed that the Davao Region is a safe place to visit and invest. PIA DAVAO