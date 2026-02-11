Bimp-Eaga strategic talks open in Brunei

BRUNEI — The 2026 Strategic Planning Meeting (SPM) of the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East Asean Growth Area officially kicked off Monday, February 9, in Bandar Seri Begawan, bringing together over 300 government officials, development partners, and private sector representatives from across the subregion.

Hosted by Brunei Darussalam and chaired by the Philippines, the five-day meeting aims to translate Bimp-Eaga Vision 2035 into concrete programs, projects, and investments that will accelerate inclusive growth in border and island communities.

In his opening remarks as Standing Chair of National Secretariats, MinDA deputy executive director, assistant secretary Romeo Montenegro underscored the need for decisive implementation.

“This Strategic Planning Meeting is not just about frameworks; it is about action. It is about turning our shared vision into measurable outcomes and real improvements in the lives of our people and communities,” Montenegro said.

Participants are working to firm up sector priorities, agree on outcome targets, and identify convergence initiatives across economic corridors, blue economy, connectivity, and sustainable development, with technical facilitation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

During the 16th BIMP-Eaga Leaders’ Summit in Kuala Lumpur, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for stronger collaboration, innovation, and political will to sustain the subregion’s growth, emphasizing that synergy among member countries is key to achieving transformative progress under Vision 2035.

The SPM serves as Bimp-Eaga's planning backbone—aligning national priorities, strengthening public-private partnerships, and building a stronger pipeline of bankable regional projects. Under the Philippine Chairmanship, discussions are focused on project readiness, investment mobilization, and results-driven collaboration.

By the end of the meeting, delegates are expected to adopt clearer roadmaps and coordinated actions—reinforcing Bimp-Eaga’s collective commitment to a more connected, competitive, and resilient East ASEAN growth area.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has consistently underscored the importance of regional cooperation in advancing inclusive growth and sustainable development.

President Marcos Jr.’s support for Bimp-Eaga reflects the Philippines’ broader commitment to strengthening ties with Asean neighbors.

The Philippines’ hosting of the upcoming Asean Summit further underscores the Marcos Administration’s role in advancing regional integration and collective prosperity.

Moreover, the outcomes of the Strategic Planning Meeting will directly contribute to realizing the Marcos Administration’s vision of a more resilient and globally competitive Philippine economy. MINDA PR