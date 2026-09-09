BingoPlus VIP Club Brings Luxury and Celebration to the Queen City of the South

Cebuano VIPs took the spotlight with an exclusive dinner and luxury shopping credit at the Ferragamo boutique.

The Queen City of the South deserves a celebration befitting its name. For BingoPlus VIP Club members in Cebu, that meant an evening of premium dining, luxury gifting, and recognition, all brought closer to home.

BingoPlus VIP Club hosted an exclusive gathering at Good Luck Hot Pot, a luxury fine-dining restaurant located in a popular luxury resort and hotel, treating invited members to dinner and a Ferragamo luxury shopping gift. The occasion brought the Club’s promise: “Elevate Your Lifestyle. Experience Premium Entertainment” to life in Cebu, underscoring the importance of its members beyond Metro Manila.

With its distinctive culture and proud local identity, Cebu provided a fitting setting for the celebration. Holding the gathering in the city placed Cebuano members at the center of the experience, with an occasion that recognized their place in the wider BingoPlus VIP Club community.

At Good Luck Hot Pot, members came together over a hosted dinner, sharing an evening with fellow VIPs. The gathering offered time to connect, enjoy the occasion, and experience the Club’s appreciation in person.

The Ferragamo luxury shopping session added a touch of international luxury and a lasting keepsake from the celebration. Together, the dining experience and gift made the benefits of membership tangible: access to special occasions and thoughtful gestures that members could enjoy firsthand.

The Cebu gathering also reflected the value of bringing experiences to the communities where members live. An evening in their own city creates a more personal connection, allowing VIPs to enjoy the Club’s hospitality in a setting that feels proudly their own.

Through regional celebrations such as this, BingoPlus VIP Club is extending its elevated lifestyle and premium entertainment promise beyond the capital. Each occasion is an opportunity to show members that their loyalty is recognized and their presence in the Club matters.

For Cebu VIPs, the message was simple: the Queen City of the South has its own place in the spotlight, and its members deserve to be celebrated there.