THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has revised its Freedom of Information (FOI) procedures to make government information more accessible, clarify how agencies handle requests, and strengthen transparency and accountability.

The BIR issued Revenue Memorandum Circular (RMC) 117-2026 on Nov. 10, 2026, adopting its Revised People's FOI Manual. The updated guidelines outline how the bureau receives, evaluates, and acts on requests for information.

Under the revised manual, individuals may submit FOI requests through traditional channels or electronically through the government's FOI portal.

The BIR has also designated FOI Receiving Officers and FOI Decision Makers to ensure consistent handling of requests and oversee the release of information.

The bureau generally must act on FOI requests within 15 working days of receipt. However, it may grant extensions when requests require extensive research, involve voluminous records, or present other exceptional circumstances.

The manual also outlines procedures for seeking clarification from applicants and filing appeals when the bureau denies a request or grants only partial access to the requested information.

A key feature of the revised guidelines is the adoption of the government's "No Wrong Door" policy. When the BIR does not have custody of the requested information, it may refer the request to the appropriate government agency instead of simply rejecting it.

This policy helps direct citizens to the government office best equipped to provide the information they need.

To standardize the process, the BIR has introduced forms and templates covering various stages of an FOI request, including applications, notices of approval or denial, requests for clarification or extensions, and referral notices.

These measures aim to ensure that BIR offices nationwide follow uniform procedures when handling public information requests.

However, the revised manual also maintains safeguards for confidential information. Records protected under the National Internal Revenue Code, Data Privacy Act, banking secrecy laws, executive privilege, and other recognized exceptions to the right of access remain exempt from disclosure.

Taxpayer information, in particular, continues to enjoy statutory protection.

The BIR said the updated procedures aim to make requesting government information easier and more efficient while protecting sensitive and confidential records.

Taxpayers and other stakeholders are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the revised guidelines when requesting information from the bureau.

Source: P&A Grant Thornton, Certified Public Accountants, the Philippine member firm of Grant Thornton International.