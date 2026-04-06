BOI approvals hit ₱47-B, up 338%

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), through the Board of Investments (BOI), approved 35 projects worth ₱47 billion from January to February 2026, up from eight (8) projects approved during the same period in 2025, representing a 338 percent jump in the number of projects approved.

Foreign investments surged by 943.4 percent, rising from ₱0.3 billion in January to February 2025 to ₱3.1 billion in the same period in 2026, signaling growing investor interest in the Philippines.

Trade Secretary and BOI Chairman Cristina Roque said the strong investment performance reflects sustained confidence in the country’s investment environment and supports key national priorities, particularly in energy.

“The strong increase in BOI-approved projects reflects growing investor confidence in the Philippines and the continued inflow of high-value investments that support our economic priorities. Notably, the significant investments in renewable energy will play a crucial role in strengthening our energy security amid current challenges, while accelerating the country’s transition to a more sustainable and resilient energy future,” Secretary Roque said.

In particular, the energy sector, including renewable energy, had the largest share of approved investments with ₱22.4 billion, accounting for 47.7 percent of total approved investments.

Other major sectors that showed strong investment approvals during the same period were Accommodation and Food Service Activities, which attracted ₱7.6 billion (16.1 percent share), followed by Real Estate Activities (Mass Housing) with ₱6.4 billion (13.7 percent share), Manufacturing with ₱5.3 billion (11.4 percent share), and Transportation and Storage (Ports) with ₱3 billion (6.4 percent share).

Singapore emerged as the leading source of foreign investments, contributing ₱1.8 billion, or 55.2 percent of the total foreign-approved investments, during the period. This was largely driven by the 85 percent Singaporean-owned Intramuros Solar Energy Corp., with a foreign investment share of ₱1.7 billion.

China followed with ₱0.5 billion (16.8 percent), while Canada, Australia, and the United States each contributed ₱0.2 billion, representing 6.5 percent, 6.3 percent, and 5 percent, respectively.

Region III (Central Luzon) received the largest share of approved investments, with ₱21.5 billion, including a ₱16.4 billion solar power project by Cleanenergy 2 Power Inc. Next was Region VII (Central Visayas), with ₱8.2 billion, followed by the National Capital Region (NCR), with ₱4.5 billion. Regions I (Ilocos Region) and IV-B (MIMAROPA) attracted ₱3.7 billion and ₱2.9 billion, respectively.

BOI Investments Promotion Services executive director Evariste M. Cagatan emphasized that these investments also contribute to broader economic gains. “The increase in BOI-approved projects reflects strong investor confidence in the country’s evolving investment environment, driven by Create More and our efforts to build a greener and more competitive economy. These investments will help spur regional growth and create more jobs for Filipinos,” Executive Director Cagatan said.

For February 2026 alone, the BOI greenlighted ₱36.5 billion worth of investments from 21 projects. Approved investments increased by 27.2 percent, from ₱28.7 billion in February 2025 to ₱36.5 billion in February 2026. In particular, the number of approved projects jumped from six (6) to 21. The Renewable Energy sector led February 2026 approvals with ₱20.4 billion, representing 55.9 percent of total approved investments for the month.

In terms of domestic distribution of investments, the leading regional destinations for February 2026 were Central Luzon with ₱21.5 billion, followed by the NCR with ₱4.2 billion and the Ilocos Region with ₱3.5 billion.

The BOI remains committed to advancing a whole-of-government approach to investment promotion, positioning the Philippines as a competitive investment destination while generating quality employment for Filipinos.

Further, these numbers underscore the opportunities created by the Philippines’ robust and rapidly growing economy, anchored on a commitment to building a virtuous cycle of sustained and inclusive growth. This momentum is evident in emerging and priority sectors such as electric vehicles, smart manufacturing, semiconductors, renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, and data center infrastructure. PR