BOI, Asean push sustainable, safer chemical management

PASAY CITY—The Board of Investments (BOI) successfully co-organized and opened the Joint Global Silicone Council (GSC)–Asean Regulatory Cooperation Platform (ARCP) Collaborative Chemicals Management Capacity Building Workshop, held from September 24 to 26, 2025, at Conrad Manila. The event underscored BOI’s continuing commitment to regulatory streamlining and the promotion of ease of doing business (EODB) in the Philippine chemical sector.

The three-day workshop, jointly organized by ARCP, GSC, and BOI, brought together regulators, industry leaders, and experts from across Asean, alongside development partners and international organizations. Participants took part in technical sessions, peer exchanges, and case studies that covered risk assessment, the adoption of sustainable alternatives, and compliance with regional and international standards. The initiative is viewed as a crucial step toward harmonizing regulations across Asean, improving trade facilitation, and enhancing the region’s competitiveness.

In his opening remarks, BOI Acting Director for Manufacturing Industries Service Reynaldo D. Lignes highlighted the importance of shared responsibility: “Transitioning toward safer and more sustainable chemicals management is a shared journey requiring continued cooperation among regulators, industry, and international partners,” he said.

The Samahan sa Pilipinas ng mga Industriyang Kimika (SPIK), the umbrella organization of the chemical industry in the Philippines, also expressed strong support. SPIK President Engr. Gretchen Enarle emphasized, “Through facilitating partnership and collaboration among ASEAN member states, between regulators, and with industry partners, we move a step closer to harmonizing the practice of chemical safety and toward our common quest for a toxic-free planet.”

Key discussions centered on practical regulatory tools, including guidebooks on New Substance Notification (NSN), Globally Harmonized System (GHS) Implementation Alignment, and Chemical Risk Assessment. These resources directly align with the Philippine Chemical Industry Roadmap (PCIR), which prioritizes regulatory streamlining and coherence as pathways to building a more competitive, innovative, and sustainable sector.

The BOI reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with industry and government partners to simplify compliance requirements, enhance coordination across regulatory bodies, and adopt best practices aligned with international standards. These collaborative efforts aim to reduce regulatory bottlenecks, support timely approvals, and foster sustainable growth in the chemical sector, while ensuring rigorous safeguards for public health and the environment. PR