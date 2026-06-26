BOI champions renewable energy investments in industry forum

The Board of Investments (BOI) engaged industry leaders at the Energy & Renewable Energy Committee Networking Breakfast organized by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines, reinforcing its role in advancing investment opportunities in the country’s renewable energy (RE) sector.

In his keynote presentation, Acting Director Francis M. Peñaflor emphasized the role of renewable energy within the country’s broader investment strategy. “At the BOI, we view renewable energy as a strategic investment area that supports green industrialization, unlocks global competitiveness, and facilitates clean energy transition," he said, noting the urgency of accelerating local RE development to meet growing energy demand.

Acting Director Peñaflor highlighted the BOI’s efforts to attract and support RE investments through a competitive incentives framework under the Renewable Energy Act and the CREATE MORE Act. He pointed to key policy reforms, such as allowing up to 100% foreign ownership in RE projects and operationalizing the BOI’s Green Lane services established through EO 18, as measures that streamline approvals and strengthen the investment environment.

Following presentations from BOI and BDO on RE Project Financing, a panel discussion was conducted, which enabled the BOI to deep dive into emerging investment opportunities in battery energy storage systems, grid infrastructure development, renewable energy components manufacturing and services, and sustainable aviation fuels as an emerging renewable fuel. The exchange underscored the importance of de-risking investments through predictable policies, comprehensive incentives, and favorable project financing.

Aligned with the country’s clean energy transition and long-term energy security goals, the BOI continues to promote and facilitate investments in renewable energy through policy support, investment incentives, and end-to-end assistance to project proponents. From 2021 to 2025, the BOI approved 338 RE projects, generating Php 3.68 trillion in investments and 36.9 GW of combined capacities, alongside 182 Green Lane certified projects from February 2023 to April 2026. PR