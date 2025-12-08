BOI investments hit ₱817-B

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary and Board of Investments (BOI) Chair Ma. Cristina A. Roque announced that BOI investment approvals for January to November 2025 reached ₱816.81 billion (B) across 261 projects; while 78 strategic projects worth P1.92 trillion (T) were certified under the Green Lane initiative.

“DTI is truly making it happen for Filipinos. These figures reflect the strong inflow of high-value investments that strengthen our economy. But we will not slow down. The ₱816.81 billion in approved investments to date sends a clear signal to local and foreign investors: the Philippines is an ideal, competitive, and future-ready business destination,” said Secretary Roque.

Moreover, with two more weeks remaining in 2025, Secretary Roque adds that the “BOI is still assessing 10 more big-ticket, strategic projects worth over ₱1T. These include 3 hydroelectric projects with a combined 2.4GW capacity; 4 offshore wind projects with 3.7GW combined capacity; 2 air transport service projects; and 1 transport infrastructure project.”

“As we are a prudent administrator of incentives, we carefully evaluate these projects according to the requirements of the Strategic Investment Priorities Plan and its Guidelines. While we are working double-time, we are unsure if all of these can be approved for registration this year. But what this signifies is that the pipeline of strategic investments remains strong,” Secretary Roque said.

The P₱1.92 T Greenlane certified projects to date are expected to generate 161,325 direct jobs, spanning across renewable energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, food security, pharmaceuticals, and digital infrastructure.

Renewable energy leads with P₱1.42 trillion across 60 projects, followed by PPP, infrastructure, and water (₱416.08 billion), digital infrastructure (P₱49.56 billion), manufacturing (₱30.13 billion), food security (P4.33 billion), and pharmaceuticals (P₱45 million).

Since its launch in February 2023, the Green Lane has certified 229 projects worth ₱6.06 trillion, projected to create 396,822 jobs, underscoring its key role in attracting strategic, future-ready investments.

Meanwhile, the₱816.81 B approved projects from January to November this year are expected to generate 32,864 direct jobs for Filipinos.

The Energy and Electricity sector captured the largest share of approved investments at P₱479.78 billion (58.74 percent), followed by airports and seaports (₱195.69 billion), manufacturing (₱58.99 billion), mass housing (₱37.55 billion), and information and communication (P₱21.27 billion).

The DTI remains committed to positioning the Philippines as a prime investment destination through a whole-of-government approach. These milestones highlight growing opportunities in electric vehicles, smart manufacturing, semiconductors, renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, and data center infrastructure. PR