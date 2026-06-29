BOI promotes PH green minerals to investors in Singapore

SINGAPORE — The Board of Investments (BOI) promoted investment opportunities in the Philippines' critical minerals sector during the Mining Asia Conference and Exhibition held June 23-24 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center.

The conference, one of Southeast Asia's largest gatherings focused on mining investment and clean energy, brought together stakeholders from across the mineral resources value chain to discuss industry trends, financing, technology, and sustainability.

Representing the BOI, Resource-Based Industries Service Acting Director Francis M. Peñaflor showcased the Philippines' critical minerals landscape and highlighted opportunities for value-added investments.

"As we look ahead, our vision is clear: to position the Philippines as a competitive, sustainable, and inclusive hub for investments in critical minerals and strategic industries. Through the 4Ps: Policy, Permitting, Partnerships, and Processing Projects, we are building the foundations for responsible mineral development, greater value addition, and stronger participation in regional and global supply chains," Peñaflor said.

"The Philippines is open, ready, and determined to be part of the region's next wave of industrial growth and transformation. We invite you to invest, partner with us, and Make It Happen in the Philippines," he added.

Peñaflor highlighted the "Partnerships" pillar of the government's 4Ps strategy, citing the Philippines' expanding international cooperation in developing critical minerals supply chains.

He pointed to the memorandum of understanding signed by the Philippines and the United States during the Critical Minerals Ministerial Meeting in Washington, D.C., in February 2026. He also cited the country's growing partnership with South Korea, following an agreement reached during President Lee Jae Myung's state visit to Manila, to strengthen cooperation on critical minerals supply chains.

According to Peñaflor, the partnership combines South Korea's advanced technologies with the Philippines' abundant mineral resources.

He also highlighted the AI-Native Industrial Acceleration Hub in New Clark City under the Pax Silica initiative, which aims to leverage the country's mineral resources to attract investments in advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and clean energy technologies.

Peñaflor said these partnerships support the Philippines' broader goal of becoming a strategic partner in building resilient, responsible, and investment-ready critical minerals supply chains.

Throughout the two-day event, BOI officials met with industry stakeholders and prospective investors to promote investment opportunities across priority sectors and explore potential partnerships.

The Philippine booth also served as a venue to showcase opportunities in the country's critical minerals industry and the broader global minerals value chain.

BOI representatives engaged with companies exploring joint ventures, offtake agreements, financing, and project investments. The agency also received inquiries from technology, equipment, and solutions providers interested in connecting with Philippine mining companies.

The BOI team also joined two organizer-facilitated business meetings to discuss potential collaborations with companies in the mining sector.

As the country's lead investment promotion agency, the BOI continues to position the Philippines as a global hub for green minerals by leveraging its untapped reserves of copper, nickel, and cobalt.

The agency said these efforts support the country's role in strengthening global supply chains for clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and emerging technologies. PR