ANTALYA, Turkey — Climate action needs more than funding. It also requires investment-ready projects that can turn available financing into concrete initiatives on the ground.

The Philippine Board of Investments (BOI) emphasized this during a side event at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), titled “From Green Investment Opportunities to Action in ASEAN.”

Organized by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), the event explored how investment promotion agencies (IPAs) can help bridge the gap between countries' climate commitments, viable green projects, and the financing needed to implement them.

Representing the Philippines, Francis M. Peñaflor, BOI acting director of the Resource-Based Industries Service, said investment promotion agencies must go beyond marketing investment opportunities. They can also work with project developers to strengthen proposals, navigate government processes, address investment barriers, and connect viable projects with financing institutions and strategic partners.

“The challenge is not simply finding capital. It is making sure we have a strong pipeline of credible green and sustainability-driven projects that are ready for that capital. This is where investment promotion agencies can make a real difference. We can help move projects from opportunity to investability, address barriers along the investor journey, and connect the right projects with the right partners and financing. IPAs play an important role in fast-tracking the achievement of climate commitments by directing capital to investable projects,” Peñaflor said.

The BOI also called for a stronger role for investment promotion agencies in global climate discussions, saying they should move beyond the sidelines of the annual climate conference and become active participants in shaping climate investments.

As countries work to translate climate commitments into bankable projects, COP31 provides a platform for IPAs to present viable green investments and connect them with climate financiers and investors.

Their knowledge of domestic investment conditions, policy frameworks, and project pipelines can help address a persistent challenge in climate action: matching available financing with projects capable of delivering results.

For the Philippines, this approach is taking shape through efforts to develop a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry.

The BOI is helping establish the conditions for the emerging industry while working with project developers, including SAFAsia Inc., to advance potential investments from the conceptual stage toward financing and implementation.

Through the ASEAN Green Investment Catalyst (AGIC), funded by the United Kingdom through the ASEAN-UK Green Transition Fund and implemented by ESCAP, the BOI and SAFAsia worked to strengthen the investment proposition for the company's proposed SAF plant in Clark and present the project to international financing partners.

SAFAsia is now engaging international banks for debt financing and institutional and strategic investors for equity, the BOI said.

The collaboration demonstrates how investment promotion agencies can contribute to climate financing beyond traditional investment promotion. They can help develop projects, facilitate investor engagement, reduce investment risks and connect credible opportunities with potential financiers.

The BOI said bringing IPAs more directly into the COP process could accelerate the conversion of climate commitments into actual investments by giving viable green projects greater international exposure and providing financiers with a stronger pipeline of investment opportunities.

For the Philippines, this means developing a pipeline of viable projects, preparing them for financing, addressing investment barriers, and connecting developers with the right partners and capital to turn the country's green ambitions into projects that deliver economic and environmental benefits. PR