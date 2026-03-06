BOI to conduct 2026 IIDEAS seminar in Davao

The Philippine Board of Investments (BOI) will conduct the 2026 run of its Incentives Information Dissemination for Enterprise Awareness Seminar (IIDEAS) across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao as part of its continuing efforts to guide registered business enterprises (RBEs) on the proper availment and administration of fiscal incentives.

The IIDEAS Seminar Series will be held on March 5, 2026 in Manila, March 13, 2026 in Cebu, and March 18, 2026 in Davao. Organized by the BOI Incentives Administration Service, the seminar aims to provide timely updates and practical guidance on incentives application procedures, compliance requirements, and recent policy issuances affecting registered enterprises.

As the country’s lead investment promotion agency, the BOI ensures that its registered firms are properly guided in navigating incentive availment under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act and related laws.

The seminar will cover key topics including the Income Tax Holiday (ITH), its coverage, reckoning period, and common issues encountered in applications; incentives on importation of capital equipment, raw materials, spare parts, and accessories under Republic Act No. 11534 or the CREATE Act, Republic Act No. 8479 or the Downstream Oil Industry Deregulation Act, and Republic Act No. 9513 or the Renewable Energy Act; VAT zero-rating under CREATE; employment of foreign nationals including 47(a)(2) visa issues and concerns; as well as updates on compliance with BOI registration terms and conditions, Certificate of Entitlement to Tax Incentives (CETI) applications, and recent rules and regulations on incentives administration.

The conduct of IIDEAS is strategically scheduled ahead of the income tax return filing period to ensure that enterprises are properly informed of their responsibilities and entitlements in relation to incentive availment and compliance.

Participation in the seminar is free of charge and will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to venue capacity. Interested participants may register through https://bit.ly/IIDEAS2026 on or before 12:00 noon of 03 March 2026 to confirm attendance. Given the limited slots available, only those with confirmed registrations will be accommodated at the respective venues.

For inquiries, interested parties may contact the BOI Incentives Administration Service at telephone numbers (02) 8897-6682 or 8683-3500 local 234, 280, or 309, or via email at incentives@boi.gov.ph.

Through the IIDEAS Seminar Series, the BOI reaffirms its commitment to strengthening regulatory clarity, promoting compliance, and fostering a transparent and investor-friendly business environment in line with the country’s broader investment promotion and facilitation agenda. PR