BOI wins Outstanding Accounting Office award

DAVAO CITY — The Accounting Office of the Board of Investments (BOI) has been recognized as one of the Outstanding Accounting Offices for fiscal year 2024 by the Association of Government Accountants of the Philippines, Inc. (Agap) during its 75th Founding Anniversary Convention Seminar at the SMX Convention Center here on October 7, 2025.

The Agap Outstanding Accounting Office Awards is a national program that honors excellence in accounting operations among national government agencies, government-owned and -controlled corporations, and local government units.

Awardees are evaluated based on the accuracy, timeliness, reliability, and compliance of their financial reports, as assessed by AGAP in coordination with the Commission on Audit (COA) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

Evaluation criteria are evenly divided between COA and DBM parameters. COA parameters include an unmodified audit opinion (40 percent), accuracy (30 percent), and timeliness (30 percent), while DBM parameters for national government agencies cover budget utilization based on obligations and disbursements.

The recognition reaffirms the BOI’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity in public service through fiscal responsibility and good governance. The award is based on the nomination and recommendation of the COA and DBM, which assess both the quality of financial reporting and overall financial performance. PR