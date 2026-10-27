BPI earns ₱48.9 billion in first 9 months of 2026

MAKATI CITY — Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) reported net income of ₱48.9 billion in the first nine months of 2026, supported by strong loan growth, higher fee income and healthy business activity across key segments.

The bank said continued investments in manpower, technology and business expansion, along with prudent provisioning, tempered earnings during the period. Return on equity stood at 13.6 percent, while return on assets reached 1.8 percent.

BPI’s total revenues rose 9.8 percent year on year to ₱156.3 billion from January to September.

Net interest income increased 11 percent to ₱121.1 billion, driven by a 10.7 percent expansion in average earning assets and a net interest margin of 4.6 percent.

Non-interest income grew 5.8 percent to ₱35.2 billion, supported by a 15.5 percent increase in fee income from credit cards, wealth management and insurance.

Operating expenses climbed 12.5 percent to ₱73.7 billion, reflecting higher manpower, technology, and business-related costs. The bank’s cost-to-income ratio stood at 47.1 percent.

BPI set aside ₱19.9 billion for provisions, up 69.2 percent from a year earlier. However, provisions in the third quarter fell 16.5 percent from the previous quarter.

The bank’s nonperforming loan ratio rose quarter-on-quarter to 2.5 percent. Its nonperforming loan coverage ratio stood at 89.6 percent, reflecting reserves for expected credit losses.

BPI’s total assets reached ₱3.9 trillion, up 10.8 percent year on year, while total loans grew 13.6 percent to ₱2.7 trillion.

Institutional loans increased 11.3 percent, while non-institutional loans expanded 18.9 percent. Small and medium enterprise loans led growth in the latter segment, surging 46.7 percent, followed by credit card loans at 27.2 percent and personal loans at 21.7 percent.

Total deposits rose 11 percent to ₱3 trillion, with the loan-to-deposit ratio at 92.4 percent.

Total equity reached ₱488.6 billion, up 2.9 percent year on year. BPI’s indicative common equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 13.9 percent, while its capital adequacy ratio remained at 14.7 percent, both above regulatory requirements.

Beyond its financial results, BPI reported several developments during the period.

In September, S&P Global Ratings affirmed the bank’s BBB+ credit rating with a stable outlook, matching the Philippine sovereign rating.

BPI also became the first universal bank in the country to secure dual ISO certifications for information security management (ISO/IEC 27001:2022) and privacy information management (ISO/IEC 27701:2019), reinforcing its focus on data protection and customer trust.

The bank also integrated National ID eVerify into its mobile app, allowing customers to open accounts through a digital onboarding process.

Effective Oct. 1, the merger of BPI Direct BanKo Inc., a savings bank, and Legazpi Savings Bank Inc. took effect, with BanKo as the surviving entity. BPI said the consolidation would strengthen its microfinance and teachers’ loan businesses, improve capital efficiency and operational resilience, and enhance customer service.

BPI President and CEO TG Limcaoco was named Best Bank CEO by The Asian Banker, which also recognized BPI as the Philippines’ Best Managed Bank, Best Retail Bank and Best SME Bank. PR