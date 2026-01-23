Bramm approves ₱1.6-B projects

Cotabato City — The Bangsamoro Region, through the Bangsamoro Board of Investments, has approved investment projects worth a combined ₱1.6 billion, marking a strong and promising start to Fiscal Year 2026. The approval was announced during the 1st BBOI Board Meeting of the year, held on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Among the approved projects is a large-scale agricultural production and farm development investment in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, expected to generate 630 employment opportunities. The project aims to boost agricultural productivity, enhance food security, and create sustainable livelihoods for local communities.

Also approved are bulk water supply and treatment facility projects in Cotabato City, projected to generate 120 jobs. These infrastructure projects are expected to improve access to a reliable and safe water supply while supporting residential, commercial, and future industrial growth in the city.

BBOI Chairperson Mohamad Omar Pasigan said that the approval of these investments reflects the region’s sustained push under the Economic Jihad investment branding.

“These new investments are part of our continuing efforts to advance the Economic Jihad of Barmm, anchored on the vision and leadership of Chief Minister Abdulra of Macacua under the #MasMatatagnaBangsamoro administration. Our focus remains on attracting investments that create jobs, strengthen key sectors, and uplift the lives of the Bangsamoro people,” Pasigan said.

Also witnessing the Board’s approval was Maguindanao del Norte Board Member Michael Abas Kida, a key stakeholder in the province’s agricultural sector. He highlighted the positive impact of the newly approved projects, particularly the agricultural investment in Datu Odin Sinsuat.

“These investments, especially the large-scale agricultural production and farm development in the Municipality of Datu Odin Sinsuat, open up numerous opportunities for the people of Maguindanao del Norte,” Kida said.

The approval of these projects further highlights the growing confidence of investors in BARMM’s stable, transparent, and business-friendly environment. The BBOI reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating investments aligned with the region’s development agenda and the Strategic Investment Priority Plan (SIPP). As Barmm begins Fiscal Year 2026, the agency remains steadfast in promoting sustainable, inclusive, and high-impact investments that drive long-term economic growth and resilience for the Bangsamoro region. PR