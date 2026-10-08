Brokenshire expands healthcare, partnerships

Brokenshire Medical Center is expanding beyond Davao through new partnerships to broaden access to healthcare in Caraga while helping train Mindanao’s next generation of doctors.

The hospital recently partnered with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office Caraga, giving qualified clients another option for medical services and assistance outside the region.

The partnership followed a Sept. 2 courtesy visit by Brokenshire Business Development and Sales Head Cam T. Albania to the DSWD Caraga office. The two institutions later formalized the agreement through a memorandum of agreement.

The partnership expands DSWD Caraga’s network of healthcare providers, particularly for clients who need specialized services unavailable in their home provinces.

For Brokenshire, the agreement also strengthens its links with patients and communities beyond Davao. The hospital operates as a 200-bed Level 3 general training hospital serving patients from Davao and neighboring areas in Mindanao.

The hospital’s expanding role in healthcare comes as the University of the Philippines Mindanao launches its School of Medicine (UPMin-SoM), opening a new pathway for medical education in the region.

UP Mindanao formally launched the school on Sept. 4 in Ecoland, Davao City, introducing its pioneering batch of 40 medical students. Known as Batch Banwag, the students began classes Aug. 17 under a five-year Doctor of Medicine program and are expected to graduate in 2031.

The UP Board of Regents approved the medical program on April 30, 2026. It follows an Organ System Integrated curriculum patterned after the UP Manila School of Health Sciences, combining classroom instruction with clinical exposure and community-based learning.

The program seeks to address the shortage and uneven distribution of physicians in Mindanao, particularly in underserved communities.

UP President Angelo A. Jimenez said the school aims to produce scientifically trained, socially accountable, and culturally grounded physicians. Former Health Secretary Jaime Z. Galvez Tan, who spoke at the launch, also urged the pioneering students to consider communities where access to healthcare remains limited.

The program supports UP Mindanao’s mandate under Republic Act 7889 to develop community-relevant medical education and encourage graduates to serve Mindanao.

Brokenshire is among the hospitals supporting the new medical school. Albania and Business Development and Sales Associate Ketty Tresfuentes represented the medical center at the Sept. 4 launch.

In a statement, Brokenshire said it will support Batch Banwag through clinical learning, mentorship, and exposure to actual patient care.

The hospital also expanded its healthcare services by opening a Chemotherapy and Infusion Unit in March, strengthening its capacity to provide cancer treatment and related patient care.

The partnerships with DSWD Caraga and UP Mindanao reflect Brokenshire’s expanding role beyond hospital-based treatment — connecting patients to medical services while helping develop the healthcare workforce Mindanao needs.

For Caraganons, the DSWD partnership provides another pathway to medical assistance outside the region. For Batch Banwag, Brokenshire offers an opportunity to learn medicine through direct exposure to patients and clinical practice.

Together, these initiatives strengthen links among hospitals, government agencies, and universities, bringing healthcare services and medical training closer to the communities they serve. DEF