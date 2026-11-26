THE Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) is inviting Bruneian investors to explore opportunities in Mindanao's expanding industrial, energy and infrastructure sectors, highlighting the island-region's strategic role in strengthening economic ties within the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).

During a meeting with Bakeo Energy Services Sdn. Bhd. Director Muhammad Nur Ali bin Haji Alihakbar and Managing Director Sitty Sambas, MinDA Chairperson and Secretary Leo Tereso A. Magno highlighted the alignment between Mindanao's development priorities and Brunei Darussalam's expertise in energy, industrial infrastructure and technology-driven solutions.

“Mindanao offers significant opportunities for long-term investments and partnerships. As connectivity across BIMP-EAGA continues to improve and economic reforms gain momentum, we welcome Bruneian companies to be part of Mindanao's growth story,” Magno said.

He said Mindanao's growing manufacturing, processing, logistics and mineral industries are driving demand for reliable and sustainable energy infrastructure to support long-term economic growth.

Magno also stressed the need to strengthen air, sea and logistics connections across BIMP-EAGA, noting that improved transport links must go hand in hand with dependable power generation to unlock the subregion's economic potential.

He cited the Province of Dinagat Islands as an example, noting that its mineral resources offer opportunities for downstream processing and other industrial activities. However, tapping these opportunities will require parallel investments in energy infrastructure and supporting facilities.

Bakeo Energy Services is among Brunei Darussalam's approved Large-Scale Solar (LSS) contractors. Its portfolio also includes renewable energy, oil and gas asset integrity, marine technology and aviation services.

“Our experience in the Philippines, particularly through our ongoing engagement in Palawan, has given us valuable insights into the country's growing opportunities in energy and infrastructure development,” Muhammad Nur Ali said.

The company's expertise could open opportunities for collaboration to support Mindanao's energy transition and industrial expansion.

Magno also highlighted the Marcos administration's efforts to improve the country's investment climate and encourage greater private sector participation in economic development.

He cited the enactment of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Code and the government's push to establish more economic zones across the country to attract domestic and foreign investors.

He said these reforms, along with continued improvements in peace and security, infrastructure, and regional connectivity, are strengthening Mindanao's appeal as an investment destination. MINDA